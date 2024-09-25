Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) stocks have just risen by around 9% (on September 25th) after announcing the completion of an interim safety of its main drug, Simufilam. A company that is developing an innovative drug for a problem that
Why I'm Avoiding Cassava Stock For Now
Summary
- Cassava Sciences' stock rose 9% after completing a trial of its Alzheimer's drug, Simufilam, but the company's future remains uncertain due to ongoing legal and scientific scrutiny.
- Despite having $207 million in cash and no debt, Cassava's high expenses and lack of revenue raise financial concerns in the medium term, especially with increasing SG&A costs.
- The speculative nature of Cassava's valuation, reliant on the success of Simufilam, makes it risky, especially without clear expertise in pharmaceuticals.
