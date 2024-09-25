Cintas: It Just Keeps Growing

Sep. 25, 2024 11:46 AM ETCintas Corporation (CTAS) Stock
Summary

  • Cintas Corporation continues to show strong growth, with a recent double line beat and raised guidance, making it a long-term buy despite its premium valuation.
  • The company provides essential products and services for workplace safety and cleanliness, including uniforms, floor mats, disinfectants, and safety training.
  • Fiscal Q1 results were impressive, with revenue rising 6.8%, expanding margins, and net income up 17.4%, showcasing effective cost control and operational efficiency.
  • Management has increased guidance for fiscal 2025, expecting revenue of $10.22-$10.32 billion and EPS of $4.17-$4.25, indicating ongoing growth and shareholder returns.
Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is a stock that we have traded at our service and have covered publicly, most recently calling for a buy in July, noting this was a powerhouse stock,

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

