VXUS: Add International Exposure At A Discount To The S&P 500
Summary
- The Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF tracks ex-US equities with a focus on Europe (40.4% of assets), the Pacific (26.3%), and Emerging Markets (25.7%).
- The VXUS has underperformed the SPY so far in 2024, delivering a ~13% total return. This has resulted in VXUS trading at a ~2% higher earnings yield.
- GDP growth in Japan, the United Kingdom, and Canada is forecast to accelerate going into 2025, while GDP growth in emerging markets should stabilize at a high rate.
- I expect these factors to drive VXUS outperformance over the long term. VXUS should also be less exposed to US political uncertainty.
- Key risks to consider include economic developments in major countries where the VXUS invests as well as the effect of Fed policy on emerging markets.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.