Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 25, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kenny Lo - Investor Relations Manager

Cunjun Ma - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Ron Tam - Co-Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michelle Ma - Citi

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Huize Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the management's prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded and a webcast replay will be available on Huize's IR website at ir.huize.com under the Events and Webcast section.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker host today, Mr. Kenny Lo, Huize's Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead, Kenny.

Kenny Lo

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

Our financial and operational results were released earlier today and are currently available on both our IR website and Global Newswire services.

Before we continue, I would like to refer you to the safe harbor statement in our earnings press release, which also applies to this call as we will be making forward-looking statements.

Please also note that we will discuss non-GAAP measures today, which are more broadly explained in our earnings release and filings with the SEC.

Joining us today are our Founder and CEO, Mr. Cunjun Ma; COO, Mr. Li Jiang; Co-CFO, Mr. Minghan Xiao; and Co-CFO, Mr. Ron Tam. Mr. Ma will start the call by providing an overview of the company's performance and operational highlights, followed by Mr. Tam, who will go over our financial results for the quarter, before we open up the call for questions.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Ma.