Bank of America: Revealing Buffett's Likely Selling Motives

Summary

  • Buffett's recent actions raise questions - why does he keep selling BofA stock? I've decided to approach this question from my unbiased side as I haven't covered BAC before.
  • I see BAC trading at about fair P/E on a forwarding basis (it's even ~4.5% lower compared to the medium-term average multiple).
  • Since the COVID-19 pandemic era, BAC's paper losses have exceeded $110 billion - more than twice the unrealized losses of its main peers (JPM and WFC).
  • The largest portion of the MBS part of BofA's debt portfolio - something over $448 billion - is quite long-dated (due in over 10 years), yielding just 2.12%.
  • BAC's deposit base is eroding rapidly despite the money supply surge in recent years. The bank is losing competition for clients, in my view. It may be the main reason for Buffett's recent sales.
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

tupungato

A few hours ago (as of the time of this writing) Bloomberg reported that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B) sold an additional $863 million of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) stock, trimming

