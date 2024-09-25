Pioneer Disciplined Growth Fund Q2 2024 Performance And Market Commentary

Mongkol Onnuan/iStock via Getty Images

Month-to-Date Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year Pioneer Disciplined Growth Fund (MUTF:INYDX) 3.74% 1.64% 10.94% 20.30% 7.81% 16.07% 13.58% Russell 1000 Growth Index (Benchmark) 6.74% 8.33% 20.70% 33.48% 11.28% 19.34% 16.33% Click to enlarge

Total Return 2Q 2024 Year-to-Date S&P 500® Index (SPX) 4.28% 15.29% Russell 1000® Value Index (RLV) -2.17% 6.62% Russell 1000® Growth Index (RLG) 8.33% 20.70% Source: Morningstar. Data as of June 30, 2024. Data is based on past performance, which is no guarantee of future results Click to enlarge

Gross and Net expense ratio: 0.83% Call 1-800-225-6292 or visit Amundi US for the most recent month-end performance results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Class Y shares are not subject to sales charges and are available for limited groups of investors, including institutional investors. Initial investments are subject to a $5 million investment minimum, which may be waived in some circumstances. All results are historical and assume the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Periods of less than one year are actual, not annualized. Other share classes are available for which performance and expenses will differ. Performance results reflect any applicable expense waivers in effect during the periods shown. Without such waivers, fund performance would be lower. Waivers may not be in effect for all funds. Certain fee waivers are contractual through a specified period. Otherwise, fee waivers can be rescinded at any time. See the prospectus and financial statements for more information. Click to enlarge

Investment Approach

Pioneer Disciplined Growth focuses on mispriced quality, sustainable US large-cap companies trading at attractive valuations with the goal of maximizing risk-adjusted returns over a full market cycle.

Utilizing a comprehensive quantitative overlay combined with a disciplined portfolio construction and risk management framework, the investment team seeks to identify quality business models that can grow and/or sustain economic profitability beyond what the market is currently pricing into valuations.

The portfolio managers draw upon the deep investment resources and expertise of the Amundi US Equity Research team of experienced career analysts, which provides fundamental and quantitative research on companies globally.

Market Review

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) returned 4.28% in the second quarter on the back of continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and the Magnificent Seven. Six of the Magnificent Seven* stocks (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla) outperformed in the quarter, with only Meta Platforms (META) underperforming the S&P 500 Index. Nvidia (NVDA) alone contributed more than 30% of the SPX return.

The outperformance of the Magnificent Seven caused the SPX to outpace the returns of the average stock in the quarter. The S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index, which measures the performance of all stocks equally, returned -2.63%. Growth stocks continued to outperform value stocks, with the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) returning 8.33%, compared to the -2.17% return of the Russell 1000 Value Index (RLV).

Year-to-date, the SPX returned 15.29%, with 31 record closing highs during the period. The strong performance of the SPX was driven by a combination of rising stock valuations as measured by price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples along with better than expected earnings (most notably, from Nvidia). The Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index (RLV), with returns of 20.70% and 6.62% respectively, largely due to sustained enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

Performance Review

During the quarter, the Portfolio, which employs a higher quality and valuation sensitive approach to investing in US large cap growth stocks, underperformed the 8.33% return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index.

The Portfolio's relative underperformance reflected a combination of weaker sector allocation and security selection results. Specifically, weaker stock picks in information technology, alongside our decision to underweight information technology and overweight materials detracted from relative performance. On the positive side, security selection in healthcare, consumer staples and financials contributed.

The top relative individual detractor during the quarter was our decision to avoid owning benchmark constituent Nvidia, which does not currently meet our strict valuation criteria. Nvidia, which is a leading manufacturer of graphic processing units, had another strong quarter and remains at the forefront of AI and in the increasing demand for AI-ready hardware components. While we believe Nvidia is a good company, we continue to be the opinion that it is overvalued, though not excessively, given its future growth prospects.

Another relative detractor was our overweight position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU). Even though the company reported a solid quarter and raised its full year guidance modestly, shares of the stock couldn't retrace the soft May effect that drove the stock price lower. In our view, we continue to see ample room for growth in the long term, particularly in international markets.

Conversely, our overweight position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) contributed most favorably this quarter in addition to our decision to avoid owning benchmark constituents Mastercard (MA). Share of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a leader in RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, soared late in the quarter following the announcement of positive top-line results from its phase 3 study. While Mastercard remains one of the largest payment processors globally, the stock's recent decline comes as the company faces a recent setback in the likeliness of a long-standing antitrust lawsuit getting approved.

Top Relative Detractors and Contributors - Second Quarter 2024

Relative Contributors Average % of Portfolio Relative Detractors Average % of Portfolio ─ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0.6% ─ Nvidia - ─ Mastercard - ─ Apple (AAPL) 4.2% ─ Visa (V) - ─ Keysight (KEYS) 2.9% ─ Microsoft (MSFT) - ─ Lululemon Athletica 1.9% ─ Pinterest (PINS) 1.4% ─ Walt Disney (DIS) 1.8% Click to enlarge

Securities listed above are holdings of the Portfolio, or benchmark components that were not held in the Portfolio, and the percentage of the Portfolio's invested assets they represented as of quarter-end, shown in descending order from greatest to least, in terms of contribution to or detraction from the Portfolio's performance relative to the benchmark. See Page 5 for more information about performance attribution. Click to enlarge

Top 10 Holdings (as of June 30, 2024)

% of Portfolio % of Portfolio Amazon (AMZN) Alphabet (GOOG) 7.8% 6.9% Eli Lilly (LLY) American Tower (AMT) 3.1% 3.1% Apple (AAPL) Coca Cola (KO) 5.0% 4.5% Microchip Technology (MCHP) Oracle (ORCL) 3.0% 2.7% 5. UnitedHealth (UNH) 3.6% 10. Keysight (KEYS) 2.6% Click to enlarge

The portfolio is actively managed and current information is subject to change. The holdings listed should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security. Click to enlarge

Market Outlook and Positioning

There is a wide and increasing gap between the performance of the Cap Weighted Indicis and the average stock (Equally Weighted Indices). A large part of this may be due to the superior earnings growth of the Magnificent Seven over the past 12 months, and most particularly year-to-date. This may in part be driven by what appears to be a slowing economy as the lagged impact of prior rate hikes takes effect despite the positive fiscal stimulus, while much of Magnificent Seven earnings growth has been driven by the AI theme and investments.

This earnings outperformance gap is expected to decline in the second half, and during 2025 as year-over-year growth rates for the Magnificent Seven decline, and the earnings of the broader market increase somewhat. We believe if current expectations for AI related earnings suffer any kind of setback, then Cap Weighted Indices may struggle.

Market Outlook and Positioning

Inflation has been moderating of late, after surprising to the upside earlier in the year. However, further progress may prove to be slower than currently anticipated, as the stickier elements remain quite firm. The Fed may continue its pause for longer than currently anticipated and disappoint the market should it not start to ease in September. Still, the Fed could react with potential cuts if the economy weakens faster than expected or if there is some kind of negative shock, for example an adverse geopolitical event

While it would be unusual for the economy to fall into recession during an election year, we believe the risks of recession toward year-end or early 2025 remain elevated, no matter how the elections unfold later this year.

Overall, we remain cautious, as elevated valuations reflect an optimistic outcome with respect to the economy, interest rates, inflation, the federal debt, and the elections.

At quarter end, we have continued to emphasize bottom-up, fundamental stock picking and have added to areas where we have stronger conviction and are finding valuations that are more attractive.

From a positioning perspective, the Portfolio's largest sector overweights versus the Russell 1000 Growth Index included materials, consumer staples and energy. With regard to energy, we believe companies in the sector could continue to benefit from higher commodity prices and strong global demand; and while energy is not considered a traditional growth segment, we believe that underinvestment in the energy complex for nearly a decade may lead to underappreciated, structural and more stable growth than the market is discounting.

The Portfolio's largest sector underweights are information technology, consumer discretionary and a slight underweight in utilities. The respective underweights in these sectors are valuation-driven as the companies are generally great, in our view, but we believe that is more than priced-in currently. Particularly for information technology, where the Portfolio has a relatively large underweight, we believe that group does not offer sufficient value today despite the hype. We currently go where there is relative value and we are not currently finding that in information technology.

In terms of notable changes this quarter, we selectively reduced our consumer discretionary exposure, specifically the specialty retail segment, based on valuation. In addition, while we remain relatively benchmark-neutral in the communication services, we did, however, add to the interactive media and services segments.

Separating the potential winners from the rest of the market will be key to Portfolio's success over the next year and beyond. With so much uncertainty and variability across industries and companies, we believe it is essential today to actively manage portfolios as we find opportunities across markets and industries.

As we look at the Portfolio today, we are pleased with our current positioning and we strive to reduce risk given our concerns about potential economic volatility.

*As of June 30, 2024, the Portfolio did not own Tesla, Microsoft, META Platforms, or Nvidia. Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet are holdings in the portfolio. See glossary of frequently used terms for definitions. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss. Performance Attribution: Additional Information This performance attribution seeks to identify and quantify the drivers of portfolio performance relative to that of its benchmark. Using FactSet software, we create hypothetical subportfolios by segmenting the portfolio and its benchmark, then measure the value (weight) and returns of those hypothetical subportfolios. This lets us measure the performance impact of a decision to overweight or underweight a portfolio segment. It also lets us measure the performance impact of a specific security selection within each segment. The Nasdaq 100 Index is a stock market index made up of 101 equity securities by 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The Russell 1000 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the US equity market. The Russell 1000 Value Index measure the performance of the large-capitalization value sectors of the US equity market. The S&P 500 Index measures the performance of the broad US stock market. Indices are unmanaged and their returns assume reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect any fees or expenses. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. The portfolio is actively managed and current information is subject to change. The sectors/holdings discussed should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security. Glossary of Frequently Used Terms Alpha- measures risk-adjusted performance, representing excess return relative to the return of the benchmark. A positive alpha suggests risk adjusted value added by the manager versus the index. Beta - measures an investment's sensitivity to market movements in relation to an index. A beta of 1 indicates that the security's price has moved with the market. A beta of less than 1 means that the security has been less volatile than the market. A beta of greater than 1 indicates that the security's price has been more volatile than the market. Basis Point- A unit of measure used to describe the percentage change in the value or rate of a financial instrument. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01% (1/100th of a percent) or 0.0001 in decimal form. In most cases, it refers to changes in interest rates and bond yields. Correlation- The degree to which assets or asset class prices have moved in relation to one another. Correlation ranges from -1 (always moving in opposite directions) through 0 (absolutely independent) to 1 (always moving together). Cost of Capital -- Represents a calculation of the minimum return a company would need to justify a capital- budgeting project, such as building a new factory. Credit Spreads (or Spreads) - The differences in yield between two fixed-income securities with similar maturities. Dividend yield- refers to a stock's annual dividend payments to shareholders, expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price. Earnings Per Share ('EPS') - The portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio- The price of a stock divided by its earnings per share. Standard Deviation- A statistical measure of the historic volatility of a portfolio; a lower standard deviation indicates historically less volatility. Trailing P/E (price/earnings)- The sum of a company's price-to-earnings, calculated by taking the current stock price and dividing it by the trailing earnings per share for the past 12 months. Wide Moat - a type of sustainable competitive advantage possessed by a business that makes it difficult for rivals to wear down its market share. Upside/Downside Capture- The ratio of the upside and downside of an investment versus a benchmark. These ratios explain how an investment typically performs in relation to a benchmark index. Yield Curve (Curve)- A yield curve is a line that plots the interest rates, at a set point in time, of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates. The views expressed are those of Amundi US and are current through June 30, 2024. These views are subject to change at any time based on market or other conditions, and Amundi US disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied upon as investment advice and, because investment decisions for strategies are based on many factors, may not be relied upon as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any strategy or portfolio. A Word about Risk The market prices of securities may go up or down, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably, due to general market conditions, such as real or perceived adverse economic, political, or regulatory conditions, recessions, inflation, changes in interest or currency rates, lack of liquidity in the bond markets, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issues or adverse investor sentiment. The Fund may invest in fewer than 40 securities and, as a result, its performance may be more volatile than the performance of other funds holding more securities. Investing in small- and mid-sized companies may offer the potential for higher returns, but are also subject to greater short-term price fluctuations than larger, more established companies. Investing in foreign and/or emerging markets securities involves risks relating to interest rates, currency exchange rates, economic, and political conditions. Before investing, consider the product's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Contact your financial professional or Amundi Asset Management US for a prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully. Individuals are encouraged to seek advice from their financial, legal, tax and other appropriate professionals before making any investment or financial decisions or purchasing any financial, securities or investment-related product or service, including any product or service described in these materials. Amundi US does not provide investment advice or investment recommendation. Securities offered through Amundi Distributor US, Inc. Underwriter of Pioneer mutual funds, Member SIPC 60 State Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02109 ©2024 Amundi Asset Management US Click to enlarge

