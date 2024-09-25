Key Considerations When Incorporating Investment-Grade Private Credit Into An LDI Program

Sep. 25, 2024 11:15 AM ETVPC
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.65K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Investment-grade private credit investments comprise debts issued by entities equivalent to investment grade, often situated outside of the public market, whether through syndication, club, or direct origination.
  • Illiquidity associated with private credit is much greater than that of the public credit market with a limited secondary market.
  • A smoother performance pattern is an additional benefit to a private credit allocation.
  • We believe the benefits of commingled funds outweigh the drawbacks for pension investors.

Shot of a joyful senior couple enjoying a road trip

Jacob Wackerhausen

By Yoshie Phillips, CFA

As corporate pension plans achieve significant milestones, with their funded status improving from 88.1% in 2020 to 102.1% in 20231, many pension clients are strategically increasing their allocation to fixed-income assets to

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.65K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VPC--
Virtus Private Credit ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News