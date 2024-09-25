Pioneer Disciplined Value Fund Q2 2024 Performance And Market Commentary

everythingpossible

Month-to-Date Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year Pioneer Disciplined Value Fund (MUTF:CVFYX) -1.51% -3.43% 3.61% 7.73% 4.02% 8.89% 7.92% Russell 1000 Value Index (Benchmark) -0.94% -2.17% 6.62% 13.06% 5.52% 9.01% 8.23% Click to enlarge

Total Return 2Q 2024 Year-to-Date S&P 500® Index (SPX) 4.28% 15.29% Russell 1000® Value Index (RLV) -2.17% 6.62% Russell 1000® Growth Index (RLG) 8.33% 20.70% Source: Morningstar. Data as of June 30, 2024. Data is based on past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Click to enlarge

Gross expense ratio: 0.65% Net Expense Ratio: 0.45% Call 1-800-225-6292 or visit Amundi US for the most recent month-end performance results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Class Y shares are not subject to sales charges and are available for limited groups of investors, including institutional investors. Initial investments are subject to a $5 million investment minimum, which may be waived in some circumstances. All results are historical and assume the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Periods of less than one year are actual, not annualized. Other share classes are available for which performance and expenses will differ. The net expense ratio reflects the contractual expense limitation currently in effect through January 1, 2025, for Class Y shares. There can be no assurance that Amundi US will extend the expense limitation beyond such time. Please see the prospectus and financial statements for more information. Performance results reflect any applicable expense waivers in effect during the periods shown. Without such waivers, fund performance would be lower. Waivers may not be in effect for all funds. Certain fee waivers are contractual through a specified period. Otherwise, fee waivers can be rescinded at any time. See the prospectus and financial statements for more information. Click to enlarge

Investment Approach

Pioneer Disciplined Value focuses on mispriced quality, sustainable US large-cap companies trading at attractive valuations with the goal of maximizing risk-adjusted returns over a full market cycle.

Utilizing an extensive quantitative overlay combined with a disciplined portfolio construction and risk management framework, the investment team seeks to identify quality business models that can grow and/or sustain economic profitability beyond what the market is currently pricing into valuations.

The portfolio managers draw upon the deep investment resources and expertise of the Amundi US Equity Research team of experienced career analysts, which provides fundamental and quantitative research on companies globally.

Market Review

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) returned 4.28% in the second quarter on the back of continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and the Magnificent Seven. Six of the Magnificent Seven* stocks (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla) outperformed in the quarter, with only Meta Platforms (META) underperforming the S&P 500 Index. Nvidia (NVDA) alone contributed more than 30% of the SPX return.

The outperformance of Magnificent Seven caused the SPX to outpace the returns of the average stock in the quarter. The S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index, which measures the performance of all stocks equally, returned -2.63%. Growth stocks continued to outperform value stocks, with the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) returning 8.33%, compared to the -2.17% return of the Russell 1000 Value Index (RLV).

Market Review

Year-to-date, the SPX returned 15.29%, with 31 record closing highs during the period. The strong performance of the SPX was driven by a combination of rising stock valuations as measured by price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples along with better than expected earnings (most notably, from Nvidia). The Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index (RLV), with returns of 20.70% and 6.62% respectively, largely due to sustained enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

Performance Review

For the quarter, the Portfolio's valuation sensitive approach and focus on higher-quality, large cap value stocks underperformed the -2.17% return of the Russell 1000 Value Index. At the sector level, the Portfolio's relative underperformance was led by weaker security selection in communication services, industrials and utilities. On the positive side, sector allocation results contributed to performance, driven mainly by our decision to overweight consumer staples and utilities and underweight consumer discretionary.

Turning to individual holdings, the largest detractor to the Portfolio's relative performance was our overweight position in Walt Disney (DIS). Despite second quarter earnings that were in line or better than street estimates, the stock was negatively impacted by ongoing concerns about the decline in linear television.

Another detractor was the Portfolio's overweight position in SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger. SLB is one of the largest oilfield services providers in the world. While the company posted first-quarter financial results that beat consensus expectations, it disappointed on its failure to fully capitalize on the recent spike in oil prices. We continue to view SLB's future growth and return profile favorably because, in our view, the core business is operating well, the digital business is performing as it should, and the company continues to improve its returns on capital as they have refocused their efforts on higher return, high intellectual property businesses. Additionally, the stock currently trades at multi-year lows on valuation.

Conversely, our overweight positions in Coca-Cola (KO) and Air Products and Chemicals (APD) contributed to relative performance this quarter. Coca-Cola, which is a top operator within the staples universe, continues to perform strongly and navigate complicated international markets. We continue to view Air Products and Chemicals' long-term risk/reward, valuation and business mix profiles favorably, and the company continues to deploy their spare balance sheet capacity into large world scale projects in traditional industrial gas applications and hydrogen mobility, which we believe that they will develop more transparency on over time.

Top Relative Detractors and Contributors - Second Quarter 2024

Relative Contributors Average % of Portfolio Relative Detractors Average % of Portfolio ─ Shell Plc (SHEL) 3.1% ─ Walt Disney 3.3% ─ ─ Coca-Cola Intel (INTC) 5.1% - ─ ─ Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) 1.3% 2.0% ─ Air Products 2.9% ─ SLB 2.8% ─ Bank of America (BAC) 3.5% ─ Keysight Technologies (KEYS) 1.7% Click to enlarge

Securities listed above are holdings of the Portfolio, or benchmark components that were not held in the Portfolio, and the average percentage of the Portfolio's invested assets they represented during the quarter-end period shown, in descending order from greatest to least, in terms of contribution to or detraction from the Portfolio's performance relative to the benchmark. See glossary at end of document for more information about performance attribution. Click to enlarge

Top 10 Holdings (as of June 30, 2024)

% of Portfolio % of Portfolio Coca Cola (KO) Cisco (CSCO) 5.3% 5.0% 6. Shell Plc (SHEL) 3.1% 7. CMS Energy (CMS) 3.1% 3. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 3.8% 8. PEPSICO (PEP) 9. Air Products (APD) 3.1% 2.9% Pfizer (PFE) Bank Of America (BAC) 3.8% 3.7% 10. Schlumberger (SLB) 2.7% Click to enlarge

The portfolio is actively managed and current information is subject to change. The holdings listed should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security. Click to enlarge

Market Outlook and Positioning

There is a wide and increasing gap between the performance of the Cap Weighted Indices and the average stock (Equally Weighted Indices). A large part of this may be due to the attractive earning growth of the Magnificent Seven over the past 12 months, and most particularly year-to-date. This may in part be driven by what appears to be a slowing economy as the lagged impact of prior rate hikes takes effect despite the positive fiscal stimulus, while much of Magnificent Seven earnings growth has been driven by the AI theme and investments.

This earnings outperformance gap is expected to decline in the second half, and during 2025 as year-over-year growth rates for the Magnificent 7 decline, and the earnings of the broader market increase somewhat. We believe if current expectations for AI related earnings suffer any kind of setback, then Cap Weighted Indices may struggle.

Market Outlook and Positioning

Inflation has been moderating of late, after surprising to the upside earlier in the year. However, further progress may prove to be slower than currently anticipated, as the stickier elements remain quite firm. The Federal Reserve may continue its pause for longer than currently anticipated and disappoint the market should it not start to ease in September. Still, the Fed could react with potential cuts if the economy weakens faster than expected or if there is some kind of negative shock, for example an adverse geopolitical event.

While it would be unusual for the economy to fall into recession during an election year, we believe the risks of recession toward year-end or early 2025 remain elevated, no matter how the elections unfold later this year.

Overall, we remain cautious, as elevated valuations reflect an optimistic outcome with respect to the economy, interest rates, inflation, the federal debt, and the elections.

While the valuation gap between the top and average stocks are still growing, albeit at a slower pace, we believe the fundamentals behind the top stocks do not support such a large valuation differential, and the market potentially could be set to normalize. Against this backdrop, we are focused on bottom-up, fundamental stock picking and we are seeking to take advantage of market volatility to pursue investments in what we believe are high-quality names whose valuations are meaningful, below where we think they should be, and that should offer a favorable risk/reward trade-off.

At the sector level, the Portfolio's largest overweights at quarter end included consumer staples, materials and utilities. Conversely, the largest sector underweights industrials, financials and consumer discretionary.

We continue to find relative value in the consumer staples sector and own some high conviction names within the space. In addition, we held stocks in the household and personal product segments, such as a personal care and consumer tissue company and a global leader in consumer products that we feel has room for operational improvement. In our view, the consumer staples sector is facing headwinds as price increases run their course, so we are looking to identify attractively valued companies with strong brands, pricing power and underlying operational improvement.

We continue to have high conviction in the materials sector where our holdings, what we believe to be, structurally-advantaged endmarket providers. Well-positioned manufacturer and distributor of building materials, higher quality and attractively valued industrial gas supplier, and a mining company with good exposure to copper that should benefit from structurally higher commodity prices, electrification and EVs.

The Portfolio remains underexposed to the consumer and we maintain an underweight to the industrials sector given recession risks and the fact that valuations are not low enough to meet our criteria.

In terms of information technology, we do not own the growthier tech companies; instead, our focus is on companies that we believe represent solid, higher quality tech available at more favorable valuations. This focus on quality led us to reduce our overweight exposure in the semiconductor segment this quarter.

In consumer staples, specifically within the household products segment, we selectively reduced exposure on valuation while adding to our existing overweight exposure within the beverage segment, which we felt exhibited better relative value.

Separating the potential winners from the rest of the market will be key to the Portfolio's success over the next year and beyond. With so much uncertainty and variability across industries and companies, we believe it is essential today to actively manage portfolios as we find opportunities across markets and industries.

As we look at the Portfolio today, we are pleased with our current positioning and we have strive to reduce risk given our concerns about potential economic volatility.

*As of June 30, 2024, the Portfolio did not own Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, META Platforms, or Tesla. Alphabet and Microsoft are holdings in the portfolio. See glossary of frequently used terms for definitions. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss. Performance Attribution: Additional Information This performance attribution seeks to identify and quantify the drivers of portfolio performance relative to that of its benchmark. Using FactSet software, we create hypothetical subportfolios by segmenting the portfolio and its benchmark, then measure the value (weight) and returns of those hypothetical subportfolios. This lets us measure the performance impact of a decision to overweight or underweight a portfolio segment. It also lets us measure the performance impact of a specific security selection within each segment. The Russell 1000 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the US equity market. The Russell 1000 Value Index measure the performance of the large-capitalization value sectors of the US equity market. The S&P 500 Index measures the performance of the broad US stock market. Indices are unmanaged and their returns assume reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect any fees or expenses. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. The portfolio is actively managed and current information is subject to change. The sectors/holdings discussed should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security. Glossary of Frequently Used Terms Alpha- measures risk-adjusted performance, representing excess return relative to the return of the benchmark. A positive alpha suggests risk adjusted value added by the manager versus the index. Beta - measures an investment's sensitivity to market movements in relation to an index. A beta of 1 indicates that the security's price has moved with the market. A beta of less than 1 means that the security has been less volatile than the market. A beta of greater than 1 indicates that the security's price has been more volatile than the market. Basis Point- A unit of measure used to describe the percentage change in the value or rate of a financial instrument. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01% (1/100th of a percent) or 0.0001 in decimal form. In most cases, it refers to changes in interest rates and bond yields. Correlation- The degree to which assets or asset class prices have moved in relation to one another. Correlation ranges from -1 (always moving in opposite directions) through 0 (absolutely independent) to 1 (always moving together). Cost of Capital -- Represents a calculation of the minimum return a company would need to justify a capital- budgeting project, such as building a new factory. Credit Spreads (or Spreads) - The differences in yield between two fixed-income securities with similar maturities. Dividend yield- refers to a stock's annual dividend payments to shareholders, expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price. Earnings Per Share ('EPS') - The portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio- The price of a stock divided by its earnings per share. Standard Deviation- A statistical measure of the historic volatility of a portfolio; a lower standard deviation indicates historically less volatility. Trailing P/E (price/earnings)- The sum of a company's price-to-earnings, calculated by taking the current stock price and dividing it by the trailing earnings per share for the past 12 months. Wide Moat - a type of sustainable competitive advantage possessed by a business that makes it difficult for rivals to wear down its market share. Upside/Downside Capture- The ratio of the upside and downside of an investment versus a benchmark. These ratios explain how an investment typically performs in relation to a benchmark index. Yield Curve (Curve)- A yield curve is a line that plots the interest rates, at a set point in time, of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates. The views expressed are those of Amundi US and are current through June 30, 2024. These views are subject to change at any time based on market or other conditions, and Amundi US disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied upon as investment advice and, because investment decisions for strategies are based on many factors, may not be relied upon as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any strategy or portfolio. A Word about Risk The market prices of securities may go up or down, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably, due to general market conditions, such as real or perceived adverse economic, political, or regulatory conditions, recessions, inflation, changes in interest or currency rates, lack of liquidity in the bond markets, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issues or adverse investor sentiment. The Fund may invest in fewer than 40 securities and, as a result, its performance may be more volatile than the performance of other funds holding more securities. Investing in small- and mid-sized companies may offer the potential for higher returns, but are also subject to greater short-term price fluctuations than larger, more established companies. Investing in foreign and/or emerging markets securities involves risks relating to interest rates, currency exchange rates, economic, and political conditions. Before investing, consider the product's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Contact your financial professional or Amundi Asset Management US for a prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully. Individuals are encouraged to seek advice from their financial, legal, tax and other appropriate professionals before making any investment or financial decisions or purchasing any financial, securities or investment-related product or service, including any product or service described in these materials. Amundi US does not provide investment advice or investment recommendation. Securities offered through Amundi Distributor US, Inc. Underwriter of Pioneer mutual funds, Member SIPC 60 State Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02109 ©2024 Amundi Asset Management US Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.