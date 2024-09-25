Pioneer Equity Income Fund Q2 2024 Performance And Market Commentary

Average Annual Total Returns for Class Y Shares
|
Month-To-Date
|
Quarter-
To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
1-Year
|
3-Year
|
5-Year
|
10-Year
|
Pioneer Equity Income Fund (MUTF:PYEQX)
|
-1.00%
|
-4.11%
|
3.67%
|
7.62%
|
3.90%
|
7.26%
|
7.92%
|
Russell 1000® Value Index (Benchmark)
|
-0.94%
|
-2.17%
|
6.62%
|
13.06%
|
5.52%
|
9.01%
|
8.23%
|
Gross and Net Expense Ratio: 0.81%
Call 1-800-225-6292 or visit Amundi US for the most recent month-end performance results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Class Y shares are not subject to sales charges and are available for limited groups of investors, including institutional investors. Initial investments are subject to a $5 million investment minimum, which may be waived in some circumstances. All results are historical and assume the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Periods of less than one year are actual, not annualized. Other share classes are available for which performance and expenses will differ.
Performance results reflect any applicable expense waivers in effect during the periods shown. Without such waivers, fund performance would be lower. Waivers may not be in effect for all funds. Certain fee waivers are contractual through a specified period. Otherwise, fee waivers can be rescinded at any time. See the prospectus and financial statements for more information.
Investment Approach (Pioneer Equity Income Fund)
To seek current income and long-term capital growth primarily through income-producing equity securities of US companies.
The Fund invests primarily in stocks of companies that have a strong history of paying above-average dividends and uses fundamental research to identify those that are undervalued but possess solid assets, market leadership and management ownership. (Dividends are not guaranteed.)
The investment team views a healthy dividend policy as an indicator of a company's quality, both quality of management and quality of the business.
The portfolio managers believe maintaining a diversified portfolio of sustainable companies that pay, sustain, and increase dividends over time can provide competitive performance with less risk.
Market Review
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) returned 4.28% in the second quarter on the back of continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and the Magnificent 7*. Companies related to the AI theme performed exceptionally well, with a return of more than 14% in the quarter, while the rest of the market had a negative return (-1.2%), according to FactSet. Six of the seven Magnificent 7 stocks (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla ) outperformed in the quarter, with only Meta Platforms (META) underperforming the SPX. Nvidia (NVDA) alone contributed more than 30% of the SPX return.
The outperformance of the Magnificent 7 caused the SPX to outpace the returns of the average stock in the quarter. The S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index, which measures the performance of all stocks equally, returned -2.77%. Growth stocks continued to outperform value stocks, with the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) returning 8.33%, compared to the -2.17% return of the Russell 1000 Value Index (RLV).
Market Review
Year-to-date, the SPX returned 15.05%, with a record 31 closing highs during the period. The strong performance of the SPX was driven by a combination of rising stock valuations as measured by price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples along with better-than-expected earnings (most notably, from Nvidia). The RLG outperformed the RLV, with returns of 20.70% and 6.62% respectively, largely due to sustained enthusiasm for AI.
Performance Review
For the second quarter of 2024, Pioneer Equity Income Fund Class Y shares underperformed the benchmark, returning -4.11% vs -2.17% respectively. Stock selection results in consumer staples and industrials were the largest detractors to performance for the period, and although stock selection in consumer discretionary and financials aided results for the period, they were not enough to outweigh the aforementioned headwinds.
Stocks that detracted from relative performance included Walgreens (WBA) and Disney (DIS). Walgreens Boots Alliance, a food and drug retailer, continued to see pressure on its US retail business amidst a challenging consumer environment. In our view, we see opportunities for better results moving forward as the new management team executes on cost savings initiatives and optimizes the portfolio. Disney, an entertainment and media company, saw shares pull back on commentaries of moderating demands in its amusement parks business as attendance normalizes from a post-COVID boost. We see progress with management's effort to return the company to sustainable growth as the streaming business approaches break-even, alongside other announced partnerships and cost savings effort.
Newmont (NEM), a leading gold company and producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead, was the top contributor for the quarter after it reported strong production volumes and benefited from rising gold price. Newmont has continued to deliver on synergies with its recent acquisition, Newcrest Mining, and a focus on its Tier 1 assets, which we believe may lead to improved free cash flow over time.
TJX, an off-price retailer that includes the TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra concepts, also contributed for the quarter after the company reported an earnings beat as consumers continued to gravitate towards value in their discretionary purchases and were drawn to the expansive assortments that TJX offers. With its resilient business model and advantaged buying capabilities, we see room for continued growth and market share gain, in our view.
Top Relative Detractors and Contributors - Second Quarter 2024
|
Relative Contributors
|
Average % of Portfolio
|
Relative Detractors
|
Average % of Portfolio
|
─
|
Newmont Corporation
|
1.7%
|
─
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
1.1%
|
─
|
TJX Companies Inc
|
1.8%
|
─
|
Walt Disney Company
|
3.1%
|
─
|
HP Inc. (HPQ)
|
1.2%
|
─
|
Target Corporation (TGT)
|
2.0%
|
─
|
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
|
4.8%
|
─
|
Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)
|
0.6%
|
─
|
Camden Property Trust (CPT)
|
1.3%
|
─
|
Walmart Inc. (WMT)
|
0.0%
|
Securities listed above are holdings of the Portfolio, or benchmark components that were not held in the Portfolio, and the percentage of the Portfolio's invested assets they represented as of quarter-end, shown in descending order from greatest to least, in terms of contribution to or detraction from the Portfolio's performance relative to the benchmark. See Page 4 for more information about performance attribution.
See glossary of frequently used terms for definitions.
Top 10 Holdings (as of June 30, 2024)
|
% of Portfolio
|
% of Portfolio
|
1. Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)
|
5.0%
|
6. Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)
|
3.1%
|
2. Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)
|
4.7%
|
7. Walt Disney Co. (DIS)
|
3.0%
|
3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
|
4.1%
|
8. International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
|
2.9%
|
4. United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)
|
3.4%
|
9. Truist Financial Corp. (TFC)
|
2.7%
|
5. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)
|
3.3%
|
10. Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS)
|
2.6%
|The portfolio is actively managed and current information is subject to change. The holdings listed should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.
Market Outlook and Positioning
Recently, we have begun to see evidence suggesting that the economy is experiencing a slowdown, mainly due to the impact of previous interest rate hikes. Manufacturing is contracting, and there are signs of weakening employment, with job openings and the quits rate declining. As a result, the likelihood of a rate cut in September has increased. While many investors still believe in a softlanding scenario, it is important to note that we believe equity valuations are high in the face of slower growth. If the economy continues to slow and the Federal Reserve responds by reducing interest rates, we believe it is probable that earnings estimates will be revised downward for the remainder of the year and into 2025. It is worth noting that the initial rate cuts typically do not have a positive impact on equity markets.
Overall, we believe caution is advised due to the high valuations in the market, which are based on an optimistic outlook for the economy, interest rates, inflation, federal debt, and the elections. While the valuation gap between the top stocks and average stocks continues to widen, albeit at a slower pace, we believe that the fundamentals of the top stocks do not justify such a significant valuation difference. Therefore, we anticipate that the market may normalize. In light of this, we are focusing on bottomup, fundamental stock picking and seeking to taking advantage of market volatility to invest in high-quality stocks that we believe are undervalued relative to their potential, which may offer a favorable risk/reward trade-off.
In terms of portfolio positioning, the Portfolio has a benchmark-relative overweight exposure to the cyclical sectors that we expect to do well during an economic recovery, including consumer discretionary, materials, and energy. To balance the Portfolio's cyclical positioning, given the uncertain trajectory of the economic recovery, we also have maintained portfolio exposures to the more defensive areas of the market, such as the consumer staples sector.
|
*As of June 30, 2024, the Portfolio did not own Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, or Tesla. See glossary of frequently used terms for definitions. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss.
See glossary of frequently used terms for definitions.
Performance Attribution: Additional Information
This performance attribution seeks to identify and quantify the drivers of portfolio performance relative to that of its benchmark. Using FactSet software, we create hypothetical subportfolios by segmenting the portfolio and its benchmark, then measure the value (weight) and returns of those hypothetical subportfolios. This lets us measure the performance impact of a decision to overweight or underweight a portfolio segment. It also lets us measure the performance impact of a specific security selection within each segment.
The Nasdaq 100 Index is a stock market index made up of 101 equity securities by 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The Russell 1000 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the US equity market. The Russell 1000 Value Index measure the performance of the large-capitalization value sectors of the US equity market. The S&P 500 Index measures the performance of the broad US stock market. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (EWI) is the equal-weight version of the widely used S&P 500 Index. The index includes the same constituents as the capitalization weighted S&P 500, but each company in the S&P 500 EWI is allocated a fixed weight. Indices are unmanaged and their returns assume reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect any fees or expenses. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.
Glossary of Frequently Used Terms
Alpha- measures risk-adjusted performance, representing excess return relative to the return of the benchmark. A positive alpha suggests riskadjusted value added by the manager versus the index.
Beta - measures an investment's sensitivity to market movements in relation to an index. A beta of 1 indicates that the security's price has moved with the market. A beta of less than 1 means that the security has been less volatile than the market. A beta of greater than 1 indicates that the security's price has been more volatile than the market.
Basis Point- A unit of measure used to describe the percentage change in the value or rate of a financial instrument. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01% (1/100th of a percent) or 0.0001 in decimal form. In most cases, it refers to changes in interest rates and bond yields.
Correlation- The degree to which assets or asset class prices have moved in relation to one another. Correlation ranges from -1 (always moving in opposite directions) through 0 (absolutely independent) to 1 (always moving together).
Cost of Capital -- Represents a calculation of the minimum return a company would need to justify a capital- budgeting project, such as building a new factory.
Credit Spreads (or Spreads) - The differences in yield between two fixed-income securities with similar maturities.
Dividend yield- refers to a stock's annual dividend payments to shareholders, expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price.
Earnings Per Share ('EPS') - The portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock.
Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio- The price of a stock divided by its earnings per share.
Standard Deviation- A statistical measure of the historic volatility of a portfolio; a lower standard deviation indicates historically less volatility. Trailing P/E (price/earnings)- The sum of a company's price-to-earnings, calculated by taking the current stock price and dividing it by the trailing earnings per share for the past 12 months.
Wide Moat - a type of sustainable competitive advantage possessed by a business that makes it difficult for rivals to wear down its market share. Upside/Downside Capture- The ratio of the upside and downside of an investment versus a benchmark. These ratios explain how an investment typically performs in relation to a benchmark index.
Yield Curve (Curve)- A yield curve is a line that plots the interest rates, at a set point in time, of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates.
The views expressed are those of Amundi US and are current through June 30, 2024. These views are subject to change at any time based on market or other conditions, and Amundi US disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied upon as investment advice and, because investment decisions for strategies are based on many factors, may not be relied upon as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any portfolio.
A Word about Risk
The market prices of securities may go up or down, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably, due to general market conditions, such as real or perceived adverse economic, political, or regulatory conditions, recessions, inflation, changes in interest or currency rates, lack of liquidity in the bond markets, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issues or adverse investor sentiment. Investing in foreign and/or emerging markets securities involves risks relating to interest rates, currency exchange rates, economic, and political conditions. The portfolio invests in REIT securities, the value of which can fall for a variety of reasons, such as declines in rental income, fluctuating interest rates, poor property management, environmental liabilities, uninsured damage, increased competition, or changes in real estate tax laws.
Before investing, consider the product's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Contact your financial professional or Amundi Asset Management US for a prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully.
Individuals are encouraged to seek advice from their financial, legal, tax and other appropriate professionals before making any investment or financial decisions or purchasing any financial, securities or investment-related product or service, including any product or service described in these materials. Amundi US does not provide investment advice or investment recommendation.
Securities offered through Amundi Distributor US, Inc.
Underwriter of Pioneer mutual funds, Member SIPC
60 State Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02109
©2024 Amundi Asset Management US
31639-19-0724
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.