In January, I wrote an article in which I praised The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). I rated the stock a strong buy on the basis of its value and the ongoing share repurchase program. Today, I thought I'd take
After A Challenging Summer, The Mosaic Company Remains A Bargain
Summary
- Mosaic Company remains a strong buy due to its solid balance sheet, ongoing share repurchase program, and undervaluation relative to book value and sector P/E.
- Despite seasonal losses and increased sulfur costs, Mosaic's profitability and confidence in share repurchases signal strong future performance.
- The company offers a 3.31% dividend yield, with potential for dividend growth or increased share buybacks, enhancing shareholder value.
- Investors should monitor gross margins closely; maintaining current levels supports the investment thesis and presents a buying opportunity at a discount.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.