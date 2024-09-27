10 Hypergrowth Blue-Chip Bargain Buys With This Market At Record Highs

Sep. 27, 2024 7:00 AM ETAMZN, CGNX, NOW, NVDA, ASML, BKNG, GOOGL, WDAY, MA, CRM, GOOG
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader
(29min)

Summary

  • The market is at record highs, and many investors worry about buying growth stocks in a bubble.
  • Even at record highs, hypergrowth blue-chips are available at good to great prices, and these coiled springs have strong short-term return potential.
  • These 10 A-rated hypergrowth blue-chips provide a 24% historical discount and upside potential long term.
  • They have 24% consensus income growth potential.
  • Hypergrowth investing is a great way to turbocharge long-term retirement income, especially when combined with high-yield blue chips.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
Happy business team of young multi-ethnic office employees celebrating victory and big profit.

dikushin

The S&P recently hit its 40th record close of the year. It's been one of the best presidential election years in history and one of the top 20 years in US market history.

The S&P is up 21% in less than

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 14 model portfolios.

  • my real money $2.6 million family portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys.

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
113.17K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
CGNX--
Cognex Corporation
NOW--
ServiceNow, Inc.
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
ASML--
ASML Holding N.V.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News