Rocket Lab Stock: A Winner In Space To Buy

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has significant growth potential with its Electron and Neutron rockets, targeting small and medium-lift satellite markets and deeper space projects.
  • Despite negative EBITDA and cash burn, Rocket Lab's future looks promising with a $1 billion backlog and increasing space system contracts.
  • The stock is currently fairly valued against FY24 and FY25 sales, but future growth opportunities are not fully reflected, presenting an investment opportunity.
  • Cash burn is manageable, and Rocket Lab's proven track record should allow it to borrow funds, reducing the risk of shareholder dilution.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Rocket lift off. Space shuttle with smoke and blast takes off into space on a background of blue planet earth with amazing sunset. Successful start of a space mission. Travel to Mars

Alones Creative/iStock via Getty Images

In May, I covered Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB), and the stock has surged 70% since then. It reached the price target based on FY25 revenues at an industry P/S-ratio. In this report, I will be discussing

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
17.11K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RKLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RKLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RKLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News