Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call September 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jared Mattingley - Vice President and Treasurer, Investor Relations

Todd Schneider - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Hansen - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Luke McFadden - William Blair

Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan

Jasper Bibb - Truist Securities

Ronan Kennedy - Barclays

Josh Chan - UBS

Andy Wittmann - R.W. Baird

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel Nicolaus

Ashish Sabadra - RBC

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Jason Haas - Wells Fargo

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Cintas Corporation Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. Jared Mattingley, Vice President and Treasurer, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jared Mattingley

Thank you, Ross. Thank you for joining us. With me today are Todd Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We'll discuss our fiscal '25 first quarter results. After our commentary, we will open the call to questions from analysts.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor from civil litigation for forward-looking statements. This conference call contains forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views as to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those we may discuss. I refer you to the discussion on these points contained in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I will now turn the call over to Todd.

Todd Schneider

Thank you, Jared. We are pleased with our start