The cable cowboy is cleaning up the ranch. John Malone, renowned for his bewilderingly complex financial engineering, has embraced an uncharacteristically simple solution for one struggling part of his empire. The mess at Liberty Broadband (
John Malone Wrangles Runaway U.S. Cable Mess
Summary
- John Malone has embraced an uncharacteristically simple solution for one struggling part of his empire.
- Liberty Broadband is a mere shell, but one structured with three classes of stock and a slug of preferred shares.
- Clawing back to growth is a tall order, evidenced partly by Malone’s willingness to unwind Liberty.
