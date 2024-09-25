Norfolk Southern's Undeniable Potential: A Turnaround You Don't Want To Miss

Summary

  • I initially considered selling Norfolk Southern Corporation to reduce my portfolio but decided to hold due to its wide moat, promising turnaround potential, and dividend growth.
  • Despite recent struggles, including intermodal weakness and derailments, Norfolk Southern is improving operations, cutting costs, and positioning itself for future growth.
  • In the long term, I expect economic reshoring and efficiency gains to drive strong returns. Norfolk Southern's dividend growth and recovery make it a valuable part of my portfolio.
Norfolk Southern Railway Engine Train. NS is a Class I railroad in the US and is listed as NSC.

jetcityimage

Introduction

This year, I added four new stocks to my dividend growth portfolio. As I sold zero companies, I now have a 23-stock dividend growth portfolio.

Although it's not a sky-high number, I have mentioned in numerous comments that I

