While much has been said about the rally in U.S. equities, Canadian markets have also been reaching record highs. Michael O’Brien, Managing Director and Head of the Core Canadian Equity Team at TD Asset Management, discusses some of the different factors fueling the
Why Canada's Market Rally May Have Legs
Summary
- Why Canadian stocks are rallying.
- Is Canada's equity rally different than the U.S.?
- How future interest rate cuts could impact Canadian stocks.
