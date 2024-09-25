Following the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut by 50 basis points, speculation has arisen among investors about which market segments could potentially benefit the most. Looking at the empirical evidence, it is reasonable to conclude that lower interest rates provide
4 Reasons To Bet On Small-Cap Stocks Amid Rate Cuts
Summary
- The Federal Reserve's 50 basis point rate cut is expected to significantly benefit equities. I believe it's time to double down on small-cap stocks.
- As of July 2024, the exposure of Russell 2000 constituents to floating rate debt was more than double that of the S&P 500.
- Higher exposure to floating rate debt means a higher benefit from rate cuts. This is only just one of four main reasons why I am turning bullish on small-cap stocks.
- A study of small vs large-cap stock returns going back to 1926 suggests the current underperformance of small-caps is an anomaly from a historical perspective.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.