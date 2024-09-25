Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

Chris DeMuth Jr. talks value investing and why he looks for mispriced securities (1:10). Lessons from playing poker, M&A and the hyper aggressive FTC and DOJ (5:30). Undervalued opportunities (11:20). Fannie and Freddie - an election bet (29:45). This was originally published on September 6.

Transcript

Kirk Spano: Hello, everybody, Kirk Spano, and I am meeting today with Chris DeMuth from Sifting the World over at Seeking Alpha. And I just wanted to bring him to you as most of my readers know and people who watch my podcast, I work primarily with accredited investors at the investment firm level, but I publish investment letters that I think are generally well rounded.

But there are certain things that I think require an expert, require a different way of thinking, a way of getting an edge in the market. So I look for people who I think can help me, be a better investor. And Chris is one of those guys. I've been reading his work on Seeking Alpha, man, seven, eight, nine years, I think. And I have found it to be a brain exercise in really just becoming a better investor.

So Chris, welcome. Thank you for meeting with me. And can you just tell folks who you are as an investor?

Chris DeMuth Jr: Kirk, Thank you for having me on. Well, I would say, I am certainly a value investor. I am a counter, not a soothsayer. And within the firmament of value investing, I'm interested in kind of off the run, kind of one-off situations that have kind of some kind of event driven aspect to them.

My background and interest was originally in public policy. I did kind of government risk analysis for corporations, largely insurance companies, petrochemical companies and then also hedge funds. I did work in DC for merger arb shops that wanted to understand regulatory issues around deals, legislation, litigation, other things that we had a lot of policy sensitivity to them.

So asbestos, tobacco industry is where government intervention is a big part of it. If the market is somewhat efficient and the price system works really well, I spend all of my time thinking about the exceptions. And if you want an exception to efficiency, the government is a good place to start.

It can be arbitrary. It's very porous in terms of information. So if you spend enough time trying to understand really good information sources, there's a lot that you can get in DC. So, I did that for a number of years, left to work for a client, left that to start my own fund, and then have been at Rangeley Capital ever since.

And so we look for mispriced securities. We look for opportunities where we can kind of survive downsides and prosper from upsides on event driven investments. What category those are in, I answer kind of reactively.

I don't wake up in the morning knowing ahead of time where the opportunities are. The opportunities are wherever they are and they tend to cluster, so that you'll have some years where there's a category where essentially all of them look attractive to me and other years where none of them look attractive.

Despite the fact that I've done a lot historically in M&A, I had concerns about deal financing and I had concerns more recently about kind of the things specific to this administration's FTC and DOJ that kept me out of wanting to do much of any M&A or doing M&A arbitrage after suits were filed, but I kind of wanted to see the lawsuits first.

Some have been lost, some have been won, some have been settled. The FTC in particular has sure been losing a lot and bringing some preposterous cases, so that leaves good opportunities for us there. But we kind of really wait and want extremely wide spreads.

Price on merger arb spreads have a tendency to attract very different type of investors. So kind of a traditional merger arb shop that focuses on that might want very high probability deals. I tend to be much less interested in those.

I tend to kind of wait until there's been some disaster before getting really interested. Super wide spreads leave you opportunities to kind of do okay or do well. If there's a settlement, do okay. Sometimes even if there's a break. But that's something we've done historically.

I think we've done a lot recently of litigation situations as well. Both in some cases litigation financing as well as equities. Actually lots of different parts of the capital structure, notes and warrants. But were any geography, were any part of the cap structure, were any market cap, I really like things that are on the very periphery of the public market.

So, I'm very interested in demutualizations. You know things that are kind of coming and going, but barely in the public market. And that's what we do. We're very heavy on research. I'm somewhat light on trading. Keep it somewhat concentrated buck and just like trying to exploit imperfections in the price system.

KS: You know, I don't think people understand why poker is so relevant to investing. And it is and I wrote a little article, Investing Lessons from the World Series of Poker that's up on Seeking Alpha that, you know, I thought hit on three good points, but I think there's a lot more.

And it revolves around and this is something that you're working with is making decisions with incomplete information and trying to interpolate, okay, this is where my risk is and this is where my upside is. So if I can virtually eliminate risk then I can do okay because enough of them will make money.

And I don't think a lot of investors properly categorize risk in their portfolio. I think that a lot of folks, they hear of something and they read a couple of articles. And maybe they glance at the company presentation and then they invest. And this is money that they sweat for. And I don't think that they understand how much risks they're taking.

And in fact, I think a lot of people who are married to S&P 500 stocks right now, if they really understood where some of the valuations stood, unless we get a productivity miracle, which AI might bring, I don't know. But there's to me 200 or 300 stocks on the S&P 500 that I wouldn't touch with your wallet.

So I really enjoy reading your work when I can take a look at how you break something down or you point at something and say, this is something to work through. So I often think about risks that can hurt me. And I try to build in the Seth Klarman Margin of Safety thing because I really just don't want to not understand the risk that I'm taking.

That's something that your service really -- even if people only subscribe for a year just to go through a year-long kind of thought process and training of your brain for investing, I think it would probably be helpful for them.

I heard you mention demutualizations. I've been involved with banks that demutualized and went public. I've taken a look at a lot of the oil and gas. That's where I made most of my money early on. That's how I got found by MarketWatch. And Lina Khan right now on some of those energy deals is being pretty aggressive.

So I was just at the Hart Energy Oil and Gas Conference in Fort Worth in May and there were not a lot of complimentary things said about her. And I'm really wondering what the goals are behind some of the lawsuits and challenges because they haven't broken any of the deals. You know really all they've done is extract a little bit of concessions from the oil and gas companies and maybe that's the goal and maybe that's fine.

But as an investor, what I have found is that there were some M&A -- there was some arbitrage in there because people weren't sure that the deals would go through and it was money just sitting on the table to be picked up if you thought that the deal would go through and ultimately I haven't seen one that actually got busted. So I think they all did go through. I've made money on like three or four of them, the Pioneer and Exxon (XOM) and you know things like that. And I was lucky that I've been in Pioneer a long time. So I don't know.

What are you seeing with M&A that's out there right now? I don't know if you're familiar with US Steel (X), if you have a thought on that. I think that that's an interesting one. What are you seeing out there that's making you go on?

CD: Yeah, hyper aggressive FTC and DOJ. The FTC in particular has had an abysmal record of winning cases. But I think to Lina Khan and her ilk, the process is the punishment. She can slow deals down. She can also extract qualitative concessions, even down to things that are completely outside of her statutory remit.

So she'd say, look, we're a nice company, you got there, nice deal you got there, it'd be a shame if something happened to it. Here's what we want in return. So very aggressive and sort of enumerate when it comes to the actual economic issues around oil and gas in particular. A lot of these are worldwide markets.

And so there's not real, it's not antitrust. It's just a government that has things that they want and they'll hurt you until they get it. But we've been very wary about getting involved in a lot of deals while they're in office. We could have a different administration and we could have - we'll certainly have a different administration. We could have a different set of regulators.

If the Democrats win, it could be similar. But if the Republicans win, it might not be that different. The Republican, vice presidential nominee has spoken very favorably of Lina Khan and in this kind of populist era, companies and deals are kind of caught in the middle between right-wing and left-wing populists that are often very open to not only aggressive antitrust, but using the antitrust agency for other purposes.

So that has kept me following, but small or out of a lot of deals that we would otherwise be in. There are some exceptions. There are some things that I've owned and owned and have written about recently.

Target Hospitality, ticker (TH), is one example of kind of an interesting one right now, because I think that one has quite a bit of election sensitivity to it. I think that it would likely be benefited, if the Republicans won.

It has facilities for housing migrants. Biden recently cut off funding to their largest facility, while they were the subject of a takeover offer that called that offer far more into question. But I think a new administration or Republican administration would likely be more open to either renewing that facility in particular or dealing with them generally.

So I think that in terms of opportunities for this election, I've kind of written about a number recently and that's one that I really like. But they're few and far between. I think merger arb generally would do very well, if Trump won, with the thought that there would be a more lenient FTC and DOJ. But meanwhile, I'm studying a lot of these, but out of most of them.

KS: So where are you turning your capital to then?

CD: Well, TH is one example. I would say that we have a couple of things that are specifically policy sensitive that we wrote about. Freddie and Fannie prefs (OTCQB:FNMA) (OTCQB:FMCC) (OTCQB:FNMAS) (OTCQB:FNMAT) are another.

And then we have been involved in a number of litigation situations that have been interesting to us that we thought were and think are promising.

Another one that we're following pretty carefully and involved in is the ESIP banks, the banks that were given kind of very favorable government financing and think that they would be valuable as they are, but also very attractive takeover candidates.

So Ponce, ticker (PDLB), is one that I think is kind of undervalued, misunderstood by the market and a likely takeover candidate that would allow the buyer to kind of get at this super, super, super attractive, interesting government financing through this ESIP program. So that's been a big focus of mine.

And then here and there, activism, I don't love the distinction. If you own something, I think kind of the natural status should be that you have a say in how it's managed. If the people who are paid to manage it well are doing a good job, that's fine.

But when there's a stumble, I think it should be kind of the normal order of things that shareholders get involved. So there's a number of situations where I think there's value to extract, but it will require a bit of work from owners. So I've been involved in some activism as well.

KS: Okay. Super interesting. I watch a company here in Milwaukee called Kohl's (KSS), the Kohl's department stores. And I understand the asset value underneath that company. And so, you've seen activists and private equity try to get a hold of Kohl's.

And I think that they want to do to it what Lampert did with Sears and with Kmart and just part it off and let it wind down. And the management here and the shareholders don't want to see that, but they would sure like to see that stock price get back to where it was, which would be about a triple.

And so, there's a company that I think, I don't know if there's such a thing as a benevolent, activist investor from the standpoint of they're just going to play nice with the management, right? I mean, they're always going to push on management because that's why they're an activist.

But I see companies out there where I take a look at underlying real estate value in particular, or just something that's broken with the business that they should jettison. And I wonder why shareholders are so reluctant to break with management sometimes, or at least just push them a little bit. Because to me, and this is a subject that I cover over and over and over again, I think there's a lot of bad executive management in some of the companies that they extract value for themselves, they kill shareholder value along the way.

And I look at the S&P 500 and I could rattle off 100 companies. I think that I'm like, why is management managing the company the way they manage it? I don't know that that means there's an opportunity, but…

CD: And there's a certain meritocracy when I look at a lot of small cap companies and something looks kind of the twofer of -- I'm looking at a company with a very small market cap and I'm looking at a company that appears to be undervalued relative to its fundamentals.

One of the things that I frequently discover is, oh, that's the reason why your company is very small and the market doesn't want anything to do with you, because a lot of the people are either flat out literally crooked, or they're just terrible.

And even though I sadly find myself far less frequently an investor in these, when you look at mega cap companies from time to time, you listen to a CEO and think, huh, it really checks out that you're the CEO of Amazon (AMZN) or Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) or some of these other companies that are famously huge and successful. And the difference between people who manage $1 trillion companies and $100 million companies is stark.

And also the kind of perversity of their incentive structure and the entrenchment related to smallness has a couple of problems. One is, frequently even a fairly modest income is material to them relative to their equity ownership. And secondly, the smallness is its own corporate defense, because my lawyers and proxy solicitors and so forth, their bills don't really scale down.

And I think there was a model who said she didn't like to get out of bed for less than $10,000. And I think she was berated for it being snobbery, but it's actually just using money as a tool to prioritize. My lawyers don't like getting out of bed for less than a $1 million. And so you kind of have to back into how much money I'm going to make to be able to pay the people involved in a process. And it makes it really hard when you're talking about a tiny company for shareholders.

You think in some respects, it should be easier, buy a few million dollars of stock and have some say, but it doesn't really work like that because the boards are frequently golfing buddies of some local CEO and they're kind of the members of the Rotary Club or something, they'll know each other.

They're completely impervious to shareholder thoughts and what maximizes shareholder value. And whatever they get from being on the board, they really like. So that can be a problem. But yes, we have a number of activist situations where there's something that I think shareholders could do to unlock a lot of value.

Enhabit, ticker (EHAB) is one that I own that I like. I think it's enormously undervalued. It was a spin-off. It's kind of the one that’s kind of remaining standalone hospice care company, under-managed, done very, very poorly compared to -- even though they're -- for the most part, not standalone public comps. You can kind of see the competitive businesses with the larger companies have done very well.

They kind of botched a sales process that I think shareholders, if they take over next week, could just rerun and sell for a substantial premium to the cost. Maybe just the rough math, you can buy shares for under $10 a share. I think management under shareholder control, it's worth at least $12 as a standalone company. It's worth probably $17 in a deal.

And I think that there are absolutely both private equity firms that would be interested and strategic companies that could acquire it for kind of something in the high teens.

And that actually is another one that probably could benefit from a change in administration. A little more leniency on the antitrust review would be a help. And so that could come early next year as well. But I think it's kind of a cinch under $10 as long as shareholders can take over at least a substantial part of the board next week.

KS: I take a look at the management of the really big successful companies and I don't worry too much about them. It's really those $30 billion, $40 billion companies that used to be $100 billion that I'm like, what's going on?

Where do you see the sweet spot then? Do you see it kind of like around the threshold of Russell 2000, those $200 million companies or even smaller?

CD: Yes. No, I think that's probably right. And historically, I've looked at actually the reconstitution as an opportunity from time-to-time. It's hard for us to get a substantial position for something that's much smaller than that. So yes, that's -- I would say, I look at all market caps, but that's where I often end up.

KS: Okay. So in the hundreds of millions?

CD: Yes.

KS: Okay. Yes, that's a space that I plan from both angles. One from the value angle, sometimes you just find something that the market doesn't value because it's a small cap or almost a microcap. And then sometimes there's growth there that is just nobody loves right now.

And one of the things that I've learned and I've studied this extensively the last three or four years is, you have trading rooms and you have traders and you have kind of this loose affiliation of hedge funds and trading rooms and then all the little traders and they gang up on some of these small companies and really can do some damage to their capital structure.

I think there was a paper, I don't know if it was through the Federal Reserve out in San Francisco, somebody wrote a paper about how you can gang up on a small company, even if it's a pretty good company, you can mess up their capital structure, which will end up messing up the company if you can short it into oblivion.

And I'm not against shorting. I think a lot of companies should be shorted. But I think every now and then you find an opportunity in those heavily shorted stocks where good management could really blow that up and take the share prices higher.

And then the other thing that I have seen on the M&A side was, I'm in an industrial area and some of the -- there's small companies here, small listings, usually in the tens of millions and the private equity firms come in there and just take it private. But they – the share price all of a sudden is like, nobody wants it. It jumps up, right? It gets that L shape and it's gone. And so, I found some of those out there.

Are you finding any particular industry to be more susceptible to really just getting bought out at a premium and disappearing quick? I'm trying to find those opportunities and they're hard because the amount of reading you have to do is just off the charts and getting familiar with these companies.

CD: If you look at banks and thrifts, I mean, there are thousands and thousands and thousands of small banks in the US.

The vast majority of them have no business being separate standalone public companies. And so, you just look at the regulatory compliance issues, just the public filings.

And I think that small banks and thrifts is an interesting area. I think that demutualization is generally a big interest of mine. So I have my mailbox every day is -- it can almost never fit in the mailbox. I have a separate like US Postal Service bin because I get so much junk mail from all of the banks that I have accounts in from all over the US.

But I think that if you look at the institutions that kind of made it halfway across, that there are mutual holding companies that is -- that are kind of orphaned that don't really have growth prospects that have not done that well in the public markets and are likely to be re-mutualized.

So that credit unions, you look at the mutuals, they tend to be cash-rich, incredibly price-insensitive buyers if they want to buy something. And if you look at incentives, always a good topic to look at, and you look at the decision makers, they frequently can prosper with scale and don't really care at all what they buy for.

So you get just these just gaudy premiums spent on mutual holdcos that come to the market and are abandoned and are likely to not do that well publicly and instead of kind of going through the whole process. And you don't have to pay for that many shares. You have to pay for less than half the shares. So you just can give them monster premiums with credit union wampum.

And so, I think that those are really good opportunities right now. We've seen huge consistent sales, huge premiums. And then the demutualized institution, there's a period before which they can't sell. You can't sell for first three years, but then in the fourth and fifth year, 75% of them sell. So that's a kind of consistent area to look at.

Rhinebeck, ticker (RBKB), rates for just over $8 a share. It's worth that as a standalone and it's worth a huge premium to that to a buyer. So I think that that's one that I've been looking at that I think is a really interesting takeover candidate. But there are hundreds that probably will sell, thousands that probably should.

KS: Yes. I actually found two in Wisconsin. They're in my backyard, so I've been keeping a track over the banks around here since I've been in business for 25 years now plus.

And I first stumbled into that realm accidentally. A client of mine owned a mutual, or had an account in a mutual bank and apparently when they went public and everybody who had money there, and I don't know if it's proportional -- is it proportional to what you have in the bank and are you…

CD: No.

KS: …allowed to buy more? How do the mechanics of that work? I saw them make a bunch of money. It became TCF after a while.

CD: Yes. So I've done many, many, many of these for decades. And so, a typical structure is, you have something like $500 accounts, areas that have a lot of professional depositors. So kind of New York, New Jersey, Florida, sometimes you put the kind of you max out, put as much as you can put in under the federal insurance, put a couple hundred thousand dollars in an account, but typically $500 is fine, especially in rural areas where you don't have a lot of pros.

And then, so like Eastern Bank Corp (EBC), that's one you get a small account. When they went public, it was a low price. It was a good geography. And they actually had a pretty good kind of credit standard at their institution.

So I really liked Eastern and it was, you could buy 200,000 shares for $10 each, sent them a check for $2 million. It doubled in a pretty short order. We got our shares called away. I wrote calls at $20 and then kind of lost track of it. I've kind of been picking away at paying a little bit more of attention since then because they kind of, they came I believe, almost round trip. I lost track. But that's a pretty typical one.

I think the worst we ever did was up 10% the first day. The best we ever did was up 50% the first day. Smallest tends to be a few hundred thousand dollars. Biggest was like $9 million. But that's kind of the range.

And if you fully max out your size, you can ask to participate, kind of oversubscribe and buy more. It's really hard for regulatory reasons to ever earn more than 9.999% of these banks because you need Fed approval and they're either slow or deny that approval.

But you can sometimes get up to just under 10% at super low prices and then wait for three years and then hope that there were one that sells in the fourth and fifth year. So it's a lucrative opportunity. It is a bit of a bother to participate and you kind of learn tricks along the way on how to qualify and how to exploit it profitably.

KS: I didn't really know how that worked. All I have done is bought open accounts and then bought shares for myself. There's one that I'm doing right now that the float’s just so low that I -- it's a public bank that is actually going to probably merge with a credit union and become a credit union.

And so I tried to figure out where the bottom price was. And I think I bottom ticked it because it's up 30%, 40% since then. And they must just be negotiating price because getting information is tough, but it's a community credit union and then a family bank. And the family doesn't have anybody left that wants to run it.

So you know something's going to happen and they're just looking for a price from what I can tell, but, little different than what you described.

Why don't we finish up with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac? Because, I've been watching them since around the financial crisis and I still don't have my head wrapped around the thesis or why the preferreds make sense, where the government is on all of that, is it ever going to manifest in the value? Can you talk about, kind of, both the thesis and the mechanics?

CD: Sure. So I own a number of the Fannie and Freddie prefs. It is largely a kind of leverage bet on this election. I think that if the Democrats win, it'll be a massive delay. It'll be very bad for all of these.

Between now and November, it's just a bet on the election. It's that simple. If the Democrats win, it's a catastrophe. If the Republicans win, it's a triumph. And at a much, much, much higher price, one can re-underwrite Fannie and Freddie prefs at the end of the year, happily or sadly.

Trump has indicated that he would kind of reprivatize. Actually, while we were talking, I just got a note from one of the kind of key regulators under his previous administration just about the timing and likelihood and the meaning of the personnel decisions that you will have to make in a transition team and kind of how I can best interpret that pick.

It'll take a while to get them confirmed in an office, but it's reasonably likely that there's a lot of complexity to the common and dilution on the way out of the current status of the government, but the prefs will likely be made whole. And so just very proximally, these cost a few bucks not that long ago, and they're worth 25-ish in a full kind of return to the private market.

And for the sake of liquidity, I own a whole bunch of them just because at different times, they were slightly different prices, but it’s -- they're all correlated. They're all going to be triumphs or disasters, and they're going to be triumphs and disasters between now and the election based on the election.

And I had a view on the election that seemed actionable, and they seemed very cheap to me compared to any of the kind of betting markets. I actually had some betting market wagers on as well, but those weren't very scalable. And they've been extremely lucrative so far, but they -- but the prefs were better.

I had the, besides the just flat out bet on the election and the Freddie and Fannie prefs I mentioned earlier, I have the Target Hospitality, TH, but those are the ones I think are going to be the most positive or negatively affected by the election.

KS: Okay. So that's really an election. But so -- just so people understand it, right now, Fannie and Freddie are still basically in receivership. Is that the right word?

CD: Conservatorship.

KS: Conservatorship. So if the Democrats win, it probably just stays that way.

CD: Yeah, and there could be effects in the subsequent -- there could be effects in the subsequent. I mean, they're making money now. So that kind of accrues. It doesn't accrue to the pref holders, but in terms of the stability of the business and the ability to take it private someday. So it hurts your IRR. But it's not a zero.

It's bad if the Democrats win. But it would remain under the Democrats in conservatorship. And this also matters too, well, who they pick, whether they focus on it. But assuming it's not a big focus of theirs, it would just stay in conservatorship during the four or eight years of a Harris administration and a Trump administration, I think, six months or a year from inauguration, it would be reprivatized.

KS: Well, okay. Well, I don't have skin in the game on that one. It has confused me. I know it's been sitting out there for years.

CD: When there were a few ways to win. None of them worked so far, right? Like, so there was a first Trump administration, he didn't have his own people in the key positions for much of the administration.

There was a litigation solution that failed. So there's been several shots on goal, but none of them have made it so far.

KS: Right.

CD: You haven't missed anything yet.

KS: Yeah. I'm going to ask you one more question because we're talking about litigation.

I know that I don't look at it often and I'm not going to ask you about the company that I'm in that apparently you have a relationship with, but in general, I have watched some of the big hedge funds basically bet on litigation outcomes.

And so that got me thinking, I should be paying attention to that because those are essentially a lot of time -- almost every time -- a binary event, right?

So, when you take a look at a company that is involved in a big litigation or bonds that are out there trading at a super discount, and I think that's the better example.

You have a bond out there at a super discount and some hedge fund or somebody is out there trying to get it to be paid off because of Argentina defaulting, whatever the case. Where are you finding opportunities in litigation? How do you find them? Are they usually investable from a retail standpoint? How does that all kind of play out for people?

CD: There's a lot of time and a lot of expense and I don't quite know how I do a retail version of what I do. I mean, it costs millions of dollars, takes many years, lots of lawyers, and we tend to have concentrated positions. So, it's more like buying a house than buying a stock in terms of litigation financing. It's frequently the case that once you're involved, you kind of put in more capital along the way. They need different things. So it would be hard.

We have a number of litigations out there against sovereigns. We have a number of -- it happens to be fairly concentrated in South America right now, and kind of complicated, time-consuming, potentially very lucrative. And also, it is often binary, but there's also often prospects for settlements as well.

I mean, we've had one settled today. And that kind of often allows you to kind of split the difference between doom and glory. But we have one that I'm actually -- wrote about posting something on tomorrow called Willis Lease, that's ticker (WLFC), that I think is very interesting.

And they are dealing -- have to deal with assets that were seized in Russia, kind of settling with the insurers on something that could be -- it’s not a huge part of the thesis, it’s a $0.5 million market cap, and it'll be another, $20 million or so, but we expect that shortly.

So Willis Lease has kind of an aspect of the settlement or litigation there, and then frequently against sovereigns. And it's a good area. It's kind of rigorous analysis. Takes a lot of research and a lot of time.

And like poker, you can only think about it probabilistically and need to not be overly fixated on the specific result in any one time. You just need to get your money on the table with the best expected value and the winners pay for the losers and then have something left over at the end.

KS: Okay. So, here's where we'll really finish. You have a service on Seeking Alpha, and it's a little bit pricey compared to some of the other services. Tell people what they get for that membership and how it could help them?

CD: Sure. We do a lot of research. We finished sizing our positions at Rangeley Capital. 99% of what I'm thinking about is my portfolio at Rangeley Capital. But, when I'm done, it's nice to not be my only audience. It's nice to share my thoughts on positions. So, sometimes it's considered derisive when somebody says they're talking their book. I don't know what else I should talk about.

I write about and think about the things that I've invested in and share those after you size positions. And it tends to have a value aspect, tends to have an event aspect, tends to be highly, highly falsifiable, which would make me a terrible sell-side analyst.

The sell-side, they're always kind of saying things, you put the phone down, you finish being like, huh, that sounds vaguely smart. What did he say? And it's never quite -- it's always modulated to never be completely wrong. Well, we’re not wrong, I'm completely wrong. I mean, I put out something that's -- here's the upside, here's the downside, here's the probabilities, it can work or not. I think it has kind of tautologically, if I've invested in it, I think it has a positive expected value.

But besides kind of getting information on those things, you also are free to pick apart my work and take or leave any part. You cannot care about it. You can buy it because I bought it for the reasons that I bought it for.

You can think I'm an idiot and short the thing that I bought or buy the thing that I've shorted. It really can be used for whatever your purposes are. We've been there for a while. We have a good community, kind of update ideas as they unfold. And I love it. I enjoy writing. I enjoy the feedback.

As a generalist, it's been really useful to me because putting my ideas out there, I mean, you get some -- you get a range in quality of responses, but you also suss out specialists. So, if I've kind of -- working on every geography, frequently get a note back, like, well, I'm the CEO of the mine that's next door to the one you just talked about in Guatemala, working there next week. And I'm like, that's great. That's a lot more access than I've had or a lot more local knowledge. I love local knowledge.

And so I kind of cultivate relationships by putting my best ideas out there, which sometimes just by being a generalist, I've gotten through kind of 60% or 70% of the way through a story, maybe ahead of the market in terms of understanding the aspects of it, but there’s huge aspects that I'm just not a specialist in.

Write about a medical device subsidiary and some conglomerate and the guy writes back, like, well, I'm doing research in that area. And so it's nice when I spend hours on something, having somebody contact me who's spent decades on it. And that's been probably one of the best parts of it for me.

But yeah, it's called Sifting the World from a quote from Charlie Munger. And I write -- I do content, these websites just do distribution, and they have their strengths and weaknesses there. So I have something that I do on Seeking Alpha, I have something I do on Substack, I have something I do on Medium, and it's kind of a range of topics, a range of audiences. Some are just stuff that's on my mind, some of it's not even investing, and then some of it's kind of more specific aspects of the kind of investing that I do.

KS: All right. Yeah, that's what I wanted to hear. I have taken away a lot from your service. And for the accredited investor, for a person with a seven figure account, I don't know how you beat the thought exercise of your service. I really don't. It's really…

CD: Thank you.

KS: It's impressed me. And, I'm a Midwest guy. I'm not easy to impress. So, all right. Thank you very much, Chris DeMuth.

