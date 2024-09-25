With the first Fed rate cut of this cycle in the books, there’s some optimism that US small caps may soon outperform. Of course, historical data can be used to paint a nuanced picture. According to recent cycles, small caps actually
SPSM: Small Caps Strong, Watching One Key Technical Spot
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on SPSM due to its attractive valuation, solid diversification, and bullish technical indicators, despite some historical underperformance post-Fed rate cuts.
- SPSM offers low-cost, comprehensive exposure to small-cap US equities with a low 0.03% expense ratio and a compelling PEG ratio under 1.5.
- The ETF's sector allocation provides diversification benefits, with significant weights in Financials, Industrials, and Real Estate, and less exposure to Information Technology.
- A breakout above the $47 resistance level could signal a move to $60, supported by strong seasonality and technical patterns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.