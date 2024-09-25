SPY: Still Hanging In Balance
Summary
- The S&P 500 tracker fund SPY has seen a healthy rise in 2024 so far, after already seeing a double-digit increase in 2023 and even has a slight lead over QQQ.
- Sustained above trend growth in the US economy, softening inflation rates and the start of the rate cut cycle go in its favour.
- From a top-down perspective, all its biggest ten holdings have performed well this year, led by NVIDIA along with Meta, Broadcom and Eli Lilly.
- However, going forward, projections of a weak economy and the already fast-paced price rise in its biggest holdings' prices indicate that SPY's uptrend might not continue.
- If the US economy defies forecasts again, though, and its holdings EPS forecasts are revised upwards, SPY can continue to rally. For now, however, its fate hangs in balance.
