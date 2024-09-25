Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 25, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Satya Kumar - Investor Relations

Sanjay Mehrotra - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Murphy - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Operator

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Satya Kumar, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Satya Kumar

Thank you and welcome to Micron Technology's fiscal fourth quarter 2024 financial conference call. On the call with me today are Sanjay Mehrotra, our President and CEO, and Mark Murphy, our CFO.

In addition, the press release detailing our quarterly results has been posted on the website, along with the prepared remarks for this call. Today's discussion of financial results is presented on a non-GAAP financial basis unless otherwise specified. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found on our website.

As a reminder, the matters we are discussing today include forward-looking statements regarding market demand and supply, market and pricing trends and drivers, the