Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Post Earnings Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Q4 2024 Post Earnings Conference Call September 24, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Satya Kumar - IR

Sumit Sadana - EVP and Chief Business Officer

Manish Bhatia - EVP, Global Operations

Mark Murphy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Chris Caso - Wolfe Research

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Mehdi Hosseini - Susquehanna

Brian Chin - Stifel Nicolaus

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to Micron's Post Earnings Analyst Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now, I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Satya Kumar, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Satya Kumar

Yes. Thanks, Jonathan. And thank you and welcome to Micron Technology’s fiscal fourth quarter 2024 post earnings analyst call. On the call with me today are Sumit Sadana, Micron's Chief Business Officer; Manish Bhatia, EVP of Global Operations, and Mark Murphy, our CFO.

As a reminder, the matters we're discussing today include forward-looking statements regarding market demand and supply, market trends and drivers, and our expected results and guidance and other matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today. We refer you to documents that we have filed with SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and upcoming Form 10-Q -- 10-K for a discussion of risks that may affect our results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, and achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.