Note: I previously covered Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCQX:IMPUY) in April 2024. In the note, I discussed PGM market fundamentals and Impala strengths. The company has the best balance sheet in its peer group, relatively lower AISC, and attractive mining assets. At that time, Impala
Impala Platinum: The Only PGM Miner Outperforming SPY YTD; Rating Unchanged
Summary
- Despite lower PGM prices, Impala remains profitable with $533 million EBITDA and $86 million operating income FY24.
- FY24 results show a 21% YoY increase in 6E production and stable unit costs, highlighting operational efficiency across all segments.
- Impala has the best balance sheet in its peer group, with 3.5% Total Debt/Equity and 27.3% Total Liabilities/Total Assets.
- Impala is one of my favorite calls. Despite weak PGM prices, the stock outperformed even SPY. The company still trades well below its previous peaks.
- I keep Impala’s rating a Buy.
