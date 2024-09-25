LQDH: Checking In On Hedged Investment Grade Bonds (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- We initially rated LQDH a 'Sell' due to its zero duration profile, making it less beneficial in a falling rate environment.
- LQD outperformed LQDH by 4% as expected as the Fed announced its intent to cut Fed Funds. LQD benefited from lower intermediate rates, confirming our initial thesis.
- With the yield curve shift largely behind us, we are upgrading LQDH to 'Hold', anticipating similar performance to LQD in a range-bound rate environment.
- LQDH remains a zero duration fund, hedging interest rate risk through swaps, and will re-balance to maintain this profile.
