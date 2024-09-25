Teekay Corporation: Combination With Teekay Tankers Might Be In The Cards Now (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 25, 2024
Summary

  • In recent weeks, shares of Teekay Corporation have outperformed its main consolidated subsidiary, Teekay Tankers, by a wide margin.
  • Usually, both stocks trade in close correlation, but a number of perceived positive developments at the parent level has resulted in the discount to net asset value narrowing substantially.
  • Recent management changes and a proposed redomicilation to Bermuda might be considered early indications of a potential combination with Teekay Tankers.
  • While an amalgamation would be a very positive development, I do not expect Teekay Corporation shareholders being offered a massive premium in a potential transaction.
  • While there's certainly nothing wrong with owning the shares into a potential merger announcement, the substantially reduced discount to net asset value makes a "Hold" rating appear more appropriate at this point.
Note:

I have covered Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

In early August, I upgraded shares of Teekay Corporation after the company's discount to estimated

