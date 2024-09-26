Altius Minerals: Highly Vulnerable To Recession Risks
Summary
- Assets producing potash and iron ore account for 48% of net asset value, while copper producing assets account for 20% of NAV.
- Altius' history demonstrates the importance of mine life when it comes to ROIC in the mining business. From that perspective, I view Altius' portfolio in a class of its own.
- I am highly attracted to the prospect generation side of the business. However, in terms of size, it does not move the needle very much anymore.
- The key reasons behind my sell rating are the high exposure to base metals and bulk commodities, combined with my personal macroeconomic view around recession risks.
