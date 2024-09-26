Google: More Upside Ahead
Summary
- Alphabet's core Search business faces increasing competition from Microsoft but has so far managed to reach an 80%+ market share.
- YouTube is maintaining its NR1 position in terms of streaming time in the US, while new paying account subscriptions reach new records.
- Google Cloud just crossed 10% EBIT margin and could become a new earning engine.
- The firm is limiting OPEX growth, which enables it to reach operating leverage.
- My DCF indicates a 30% upside, and recent results highlighted a solid margin expansion based on cost optimization. The recent stock correction offers an appealing buying opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.