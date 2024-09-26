Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is a sustainable pioneer that repurposes agricultural and bio-waste into valuable products. Despite its innovative circular approach, the company is facing immense pressures on its top and bottom lines, profitability and margins. Recent deflation in global ingredient markets
Darling Ingredients: Sustainability Vision Meets Harsh Industry Realities
Summary
- Darling Ingredients is a global leader in sustainable solutions, transforming organic waste into renewable energy, food, and fuel while promoting circularity across diverse industries.
- DAR faced a challenging first half of 2024, with a 23.3% revenue decline due to soft demand, deflation in the global ingredients market, and overcapacity in renewable fuels.
- The Company's market cap has halved in the past three years, underperforming its peers despite facing the same industry challenges, and appears overvalued based on its trailing P/E ratio.
