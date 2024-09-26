My education background was chiefly mathematics and hard science. Because of this, for me and my fellow students, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was absolutely a household name. Almost everybody had advanced TI calculators, and they were known for being the
Texas Instruments: An Interesting Income Stock, But The Price Is Too High
Summary
- Texas Instruments has a strong balance sheet and impressive margins but faces risks from high valuation and technological changes impacting product life cycles.
- The stock trades at a high P/E ratio, suggesting potential overvaluation, despite strong dividend growth and solid financial health.
- Competition and overseas revenue exposure could pressure margins, making it crucial to monitor financial performance closely.
- I rate Texas Instruments a hold, recommending waiting for a better entry level due to current high prices and uncertain future returns.
