8.5% Yield Preferred Share Not Worth A Buy From Cherry Hill

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • CHMI-A is currently overpriced; consider buying only if the price drops to $20.56 due to high risk associated with CHMI.
  • Stripped price is crucial; with an expected ex-dividend date of 9/30/24, the stripped price is around $23.76.
  • CHMI-A offers a decent yield but has a poor common equity to preferred equity ratio, making it riskier compared to peers like NLY.
  • Falling rates could make CHMI-A more attractive, but better options exist in the mortgage REIT sector.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The REIT Forum. Learn More »

A wide portrait of a Chocolate Labrador sitting in the beautiful landscape of Glen Etive in the Scottish Highlands. The sun and lens flare backlight the dog

Justin Paget

I’ll be going over a preferred share from Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI). For investors interested in the common stock, we recently had an article come out on Seeking Alpha about their Q2 2024 performance.

CHMI has two

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side.

You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
61.89K Followers

Join our free service or read our blog posts (full articles w/ discount link). Click full bio for links. Contact me if they don't work.

I'm known for posting snarky articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CHMI.PR.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CHMI.PR.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHMI.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News