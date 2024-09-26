Sir Isaac Newton famously said of the stock market that he could calculate the movement of the stars, but not the madness of men. We have to wonder what he might have said about today’s exuberant stock market.
Irrational Exuberance
Summary
- At a time when downward risks to next year’s economic outlook from both at home and abroad keep accumulating, the stock market keeps setting record after record of new highs.
- One would have thought that unsustainable public finances would be of concern to the stock market, in that they could bring higher interest rates or a dollar crisis in their wake.
- Yet another major domestic economic risk that is in plain sight is the slow-motion commercial property market train wreck.
