Graphite Miners News For The Month Of September 2024

(33min)

Summary

  • China flake graphite prices were flat to slightly lower for the past month.
  • Graphite market news - 25% tariff on Chinese natural graphite imports to the US will take effect in 2026. US to award $3 billion to 25 projects for the battery manufacturing sector.
  • Graphite company news - Syrah Resources' losses deepen as China glut hits graphite demand. Northern Graphite announces strict cost control measures.
  • Westwater Resources enters into exclusivity for $150M Secured Debt Facility for construction of Phase I of the Kellyton Plant.
  • POSCO signs binding agreement for US$40m investment in Black Rock Mining. Black Rock Mining signs US$179m agreement with DBSA, IDC and CRDB to develop Mahenge.
graphite powder, industrial use, isolated white background, macro photography

Welcome to the September edition of the graphite miners news.

September saw flake graphite prices flat to slightly lower, remaining at very depressed levels.

Graphite price news

During the past 30 days the China graphite flake-194

Trend Investing articles

