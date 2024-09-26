Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:ALFFF) is a Mexican industrial conglomerate with two divisions: packaged foods (mostly sausages, pork products, and cheese) and a petrochemicals division (mostly PET). I believe the food business is way more better in terms of potential profitability, growth, and stability than
Alfa: Spin-Off Strategy Is Interesting, But Sigma's Post Transaction Debt Makes It A Hold
Summary
- Alfa S.A.B. is likely to spin off its petrochemical division, Alpek, leaving it as a food-focused company with Sigma.
- As a combined entity, Alfa offers a 16% earnings yield, potentially reaching 20% with growth and debt repayment.
- Post-spin-off, Alfa's earnings yield drops to 14% due to high debt levels, making it less attractive despite Sigma's stable business.
- Alfa stock is currently a Hold until more details on debt management before the spin-off are available.
