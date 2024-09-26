Meta And Its Potentially Game Changer AI

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Meta Platforms remains a "Buy" due to strong earnings, new AI features, and Ray-Ban smart glasses, which could drive future growth.
  • META's Q3 earnings showed a 22% YoY revenue increase, driven by higher ad prices and impressions, with a 58% jump in operating income.
  • New AI features and Ray-Ban glasses are expected to boost user engagement and monetization, potentially leading to higher EPS and revenue growth.
  • Despite risks like AI costs, ad market slowdown, and regulatory issues, Meta's valuation appears low, suggesting an upward revision to EPS growth estimates. I reiterate a "Buy" rating again.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

META. A word from wooden blocks

tumsasedgars

Intro & Thesis

I initiated coverage of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stock in October 2022, when one share was trading at $99.2. While it may seem today that META "was an obvious Buy at $100", that "obviousness" at the time wasn't what it might

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
10.55K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in META over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News