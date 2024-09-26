For me, the recent Fed rate cuts and sky-high stock markets are not a time for complacency. In fact, it's a sharp call to action for us to sell some of the high-flying winners in our portfolios and rotate to more
ServiceNow: Sell On Weakening Growth And Huge Valuation
Summary
- ServiceNow has rallied ~30% this year, pitching its valuation to unsustainable heights.
- The company's revenue and earnings multiples sit at roughly double where several large-cap peers are.
- ServiceNow faces competition from a number of blue-chip companies and continues aggressive headcount expansion, limiting margin growth and increasing operational risks.
- Street expectations for next year barely call for any deceleration relative to current-quarter growth, which may cause sentiment risk if estimates are revised downward.
