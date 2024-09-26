Gran Tierra Energy: Still Undervalued Despite Lower Oil Prices
Summary
- Gran Tierra remains undervalued despite lower oil prices.
- Gran Tierra's low production costs and increased capacity ensure profitability even if oil prices stay around $70/bbl.
- The acquisition of i3 Energy enhances GTE's scale, reduces risk, and boosts long-term growth prospects.
- Despite political risks in Colombia, Gran Tierra's strong balance sheet and adept management make it a compelling buy.
