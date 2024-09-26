Kenneth Cheung

OpenAI (MSFT) to remove non-profit control, give Altman equity stake: report. Disney+ (DIS) rolls out 'paid sharing' password crackdown in most markets. Blackstone (BX) to park $13B in AI data center in Britain.

OpenAI (NASDAQ:MSFT) is working on a plan to restructure itself and convert into a for-profit benefit corporation.

The company is currently set up in a structure that has both non-profit and for-profit subsidiaries.

Reuters added citing sources familiar with the matter that the non-profit subsidiary, which currently controls the company, will continue to exist and take a minority stake in the company.

Additionally, Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman will receive equity for the first time in the for-profit company.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 by a number of individuals, including Altman and Elon Musk, as a non-profit AI research organization. In 2019, the company added OpenAI Global LLC as a for-profit subsidiary.

Musk is currently suing the company for putting profit over humanity.

Microsoft announced a "multi-billion" dollar investment into OpenAI in early 2023. The investment is believed to give Microsoft a 49% stake in the company.

Separately on Wednesday, OpenAI's Chief Executive Mira Murati announced she is leaving the company because she wants the "time and space" to do her own exploration.

OpenAI is in the process of raising additional funding from several investors, including Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple and others which could value the company at $150B.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is putting its foot down.

The company’s password crackdown on Disney+ has rolled out in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Asia-Pacific region after it was tested out in a few regions over the summer.

The move looks to draw a revenue stream from those who are essentially "freeloading" on the streaming system by using other paid users' credentials. When Netflix (NFLX) launched its paid sharing initiative/crackdown, it said it estimated some 100M users were watching as unpaid users on the passwords of others.

Netflix (NFLX) added more than 20M subscribers to its rolls in the aftermath of launching paid sharing as a feature -- and analysts expect a similar benefit for Disney.

Disney (DIS) says an extra member can be added for a fee if they are not within the same household. (in the U.S., $6.99 per month for Disney+ Basic and $9.99 per month for Disney+ Premium). A common example is students away at college.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) confirmed a £10B ($13.35B) investment for an artificial intelligence data center in northeast England,

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said during his visit to New York that the investment is expected to create 4,000 jobs, including 1,200 roles dedicated to the construction of the site in Blyth, Northumberland.

Construction is expected to begin next year.

"The UK is a top investment market for Blackstone because of its powerful combination of talent and innovation along with a highly transparent legal system." Jon Gray, president and COO of Blackstone (BX) confirmed.

Catalyst watch:

Notable investor events include Southwest Airlines' (LUV) highly anticipated Investor Day, and WESCO International's (WCC) Investor Day.

Intuit (INTU) will hold its Investor Day event. Analysts have pointed to the potential that strategic updates and an AI roadmap could perk up shares.

Zeta Global (ZETA) will hold its Zeta Live event. Bank of America tipped that there could be some read-throughs for HubSpot (HUBS) and Salesforce (CRM) in addition to Zeta Global.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 1.6% at $68/barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.2% at $63,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.3% and the DAX is up 1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is up 15% following better than expected FQ4 results and FQ1 outlook, driven by rising demand for artificial intelligence.

