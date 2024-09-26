Super Micro Computer: Most Arguments In The Short Report Are Unfounded
Summary
- I reiterate a 'Buy' rating for Super Micro Computer, despite the Hindenburg short report, with a one-year price target of $700 per share.
- Super Micro's past accounting violations are acknowledged but resolved; current related-party transactions are fully disclosed and not fundamentally problematic.
- The short report's claims about Super Micro's relationships with Ablecom, Compuware, Leadtek, Lambda, and Russia are largely unfounded and publicly disclosed.
- Despite potential reputational risks from the 10K filing delay, I project strong growth and margin expansion, with a conservative $200 million SEC penalty provision.
