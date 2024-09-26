Nasdaq Q3 Preview: Improving IPO Activity Could Start In H1 FY25
Summary
- Nasdaq's Solutions business continues to show double-digit growth, driven by strong ARR and increasing SaaS revenue, supporting a 'Strong Buy' rating with a fair value of $95 per share.
- The acquisition of Adenza is expected to significantly boost Nasdaq's software revenue mix and contribute to the sustained growth of the Solutions business.
- With the Fed entering an interest rate cut cycle, I anticipate a recovery in Nasdaq's Listing business in FY25, further enhancing overall growth.
- Despite elevated debt levels from the Adenza acquisition, Nasdaq aims to deleverage, and I forecast continued double-digit revenue growth in the Solutions business.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NDAQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.