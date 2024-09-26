Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C.'s original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C., I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$180 million in assets under management. 15 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 10 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high-net-worth families. My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgment and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level.Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.