Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT ) has seen a significant increase in its share price, being up 52% YTD Virtu outperformed the S&P 500 (20%) YTD. In this article, I will explain why I think that Virtu Financial is a must-have in

I am an 20 year old Economics & Business economics student at UvA. My investment strategy is investing in free cash flow compounding machines which are highly predictable. Since these companies are usually very expensive (as everybody likes these), I search for these before they appear to be so, or before people realise they are. Follow my investment journey and follow my SeekingAlpha account. If you have any questions, you can connect with me via LinkedIn which I list below.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.