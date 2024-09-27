REITs Are Back! 3 Gems To Buy Before Everyone Else Does

Sep. 27, 2024 7:30 AM ETNTST, REXR, VICI8 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • The $22.5 trillion U.S. commercial real estate market is showing signs of recovery, fueled by improved lending conditions and rebounding property prices.
  • Lower rates and rebounding liquidity could support further growth, but risks remain, particularly for office properties facing a massive maturity wall.
  • Amid these trends, several REITs offer strong income potential and growth opportunities, thanks to strategic positioning and resilient business models.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Elevated view of Las Vegas at daytime, USA

Matteo Colombo

Introduction

$22.5 trillion.

That's the estimated size of America's commercial real estate market going into this year, making it the fourth-largest asset market behind equities, residential real estate, and treasuries, according to the Federal Reserve.

The sector

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
35.35K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSA, EXR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTST--
NETSTREIT Corp.
REXR--
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
VICI--
VICI Properties Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News