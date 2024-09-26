Two Share Price Forecasts For RCM Technologies: One Up And One Way Up

Sep. 26, 2024 11:56 AM ETRCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Stock
Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
994 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • RCM Technologies (RCMT) is a micro-cap growth stock with rising revenue, EBITDA, and earnings, primarily from specialized healthcare staffing.
  • Despite growing earnings, the stock price has been depressed, presenting potential for significant capital gains; Wall Street analysts predict a 67.24% increase.
  • The company shows competitive advantages in client relationships and technical expertise, with a strong backlog and growth in various segments.
  • I rate RCM a Buy, with a conservative one-year price target of $23.00, while Wall Street's aggressive target is $34.00.

Portrait Of Smiling Multi Cultural Medical Team Wearing Scrubs In Modern Hospital

monkeybusinessimages

Investment thesis

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT), a company that gets most of its revenue from specialized healthcare staffing, is a micro-cap growth stock. It has rising revenue, EBITDA, and earnings.

The stock price has been depressed over the

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
994 Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RCMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RCMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RCMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News