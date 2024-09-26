Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been in a sticky situation for the last several years. Since 2020 and the Chipping, which marked Intel's inability to keep up with AMD (AMD) in 7nm chip technology, and NVIDIA (
Intel's Capitulatory Drop Is A Buying Opportunity For Investors And Industry Peers
Summary
- Intel's struggles continue with disappointing earnings, layoffs, and suspended dividends, but potential for recovery exists through foundry development and strategic asset sales.
- Cost cuts and potential segment sales, including interest from Qualcomm and Apollo Global Management, could drive Intel's turnaround and valuation increase.
- Intel's future hinges on foundry success, AI and datacenter growth, and overcoming delays and market risks, with a potential share price reaching $25.50-$29.70 before the end of 2024.
- Risks include delays in development, continued GPU dominance in AI, and a weak Chinese market, which could hinder Intel's recovery and growth prospects.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.