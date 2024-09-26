Intel's Capitulatory Drop Is A Buying Opportunity For Investors And Industry Peers

Zvi Bar profile picture
Zvi Bar
5.19K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Intel's struggles continue with disappointing earnings, layoffs, and suspended dividends, but potential for recovery exists through foundry development and strategic asset sales.
  • Cost cuts and potential segment sales, including interest from Qualcomm and Apollo Global Management, could drive Intel's turnaround and valuation increase.
  • Intel's future hinges on foundry success, AI and datacenter growth, and overcoming delays and market risks, with a potential share price reaching $25.50-$29.70 before the end of 2024.
  • Risks include delays in development, continued GPU dominance in AI, and a weak Chinese market, which could hinder Intel's recovery and growth prospects.

Intel Silicon Processor Chip

FinkAvenue

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been in a sticky situation for the last several years. Since 2020 and the Chipping, which marked Intel's inability to keep up with AMD (AMD) in 7nm chip technology, and NVIDIA (

This article was written by

Zvi Bar profile picture
Zvi Bar
5.19K Followers
Zvi provides advisory services to companies, trusts, and individuals, including consulting expert services regarding retirement and estate planning. Zvi is admitted to practice law in the state of New York, where he offers cash management, Bitcoin, and Trust Protector services. Zvi is also The Claw of The Lava Empire and is an Amazon Influencer. No articles or discussions here shall constitute a legal, fiduciary or advisory role, but solely act as informative press and/or a starting point from which, ideally, further constructive discussion may follow. Comments are welcome, as are questions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News