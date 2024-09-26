ASML: Market Pullback Offers Opportunity, Valued At 25x FY25 Earnings

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
5.56K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • ASML Holding N.V. is posed to transition from a "transitory year" to 59% growth next year, fueled by new fabs and a surge in net booking.
  • ASML's technologically superior machines last over 30 years, with significant switching costs, strengthening its market share dominance in lithography.
  • The increased installed base, provides recurring service revenue, making ASML's business less cyclical.
  • Semis are inherently cyclical, yet ASML's stock, priced at 25x its expected FY25 earnings, presents a long-term growth opportunity.
  • I am upgrading ASML from a Buy rating to Strong Buy, doubling my own holdings.

ASML headquarters in Silicon Valley. ASML, a Dutch company, is the largest supplier in the world of photo-lithography systems for the semiconductor industry

Michael Vi

As a European myself, I find it challenging to find quality European-based Tech businesses, given the investment landscape and limited access to capital compared to the US, seeing most hyper-growth businesses migrate to North America.

Yet, one company in

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
5.56K Followers
With 30 years until retirement, I’m leveraging my role as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm to build a market-beating portfolio that targets both strong capital appreciation and aggressive dividend growth.My focus is on blue-chip companies with wide moats, competitive advantages, industry-leading market share, and profitability, priced at attractive valuations relative to forward growth across US and European markets."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me primarily is about free cash flow."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASMLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News