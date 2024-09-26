Here's a lesson that's not very fun to learn: in drug discovery, you can go after ambitious targets, be a pioneer, make your clinical trial endpoints, get FDA approval, launch products that treat patients who have never been treated before... and still fail. That looks
bluebird bio: Scientific Success And Financial Success, And The Gap Between
Summary
- Back in 2019 and early 2020, bluebird bio stock was between $40 and $50 a share, and the latest quote is 48 cents. This despite getting three gene therapies on the market.
- Two of bluebird bio’s gene therapies, Zentego and Lyfgenia, compete with Casgevy from Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, which is approved for basically the same patient populations.
- The company is cutting staff, especially in R&D, in order to focus on commercial operations. But whether that will work is unknown.
Derek Lowe, an Arkansan by birth, got his BA from Hendrix College and his PhD in organic chemistry from Duke before spending time in Germany on a Humboldt Fellowship on his post-doc. He's worked for several major pharmaceutical companies since 1989 on drug discovery projects against schizophrenia, Alzheimer's, diabetes, osteoporosis and other diseases. To contact Derek, email him directly: derekb.lowe@gmail.com (mailto:derekb.lowe@gmail.com)
