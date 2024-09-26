Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is a midstream oil and gas master limited partnership (MLP) with a broad wholesale and retail fuel distribution network primarily serving convenience stores, dealers, and commercial customers in the US. SUN operates in over 40 US states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and
Sunoco-NuStar Transformation Will Fuel Growth And Secure Dividend
Summary
- Sunoco LP's acquisition of NuStar Energy creates a vertically integrated oil and gas giant with a market cap of $7.36 billion and extensive pipeline and terminal assets.
- The Q2 2024 earnings report shows successful initial integration, with adjusted EPS of $1.48 and total revenue of $6.17 billion, beating analyst expectations.
- Despite increased debt from the acquisition, Sunoco's strong top-line performance and distributable cash flow support a healthy dividend yield of 6.56%.
- S&P and other credit agencies upgraded SUN's ratings, expecting EBITDA expansion and deleveraging to about 4x by fiscal 2026, justifying a Buy rating.
