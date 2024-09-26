Voya High Yield Bond Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund(s) carefully before investing. For a free copy of the Funds' prospectus, or summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, visit us at Voya IM Home - Access Key Insights and Solutions | Voya Investment Management or call(800) 992-0180. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond-2% Issuer Constrained Composite Index is an unmanaged index that includes all fixed income securities having a maximum quality rating of Ba1, a minimum amount outstanding of $150 million, and at least one year to maturity. Investors cannot invest directly in an index. Principal Risks: All investing involves risks of fluctuating prices and the uncertainties of rates of return and yield. Investments rated below investment-grade (or of similar quality if unrated) are known as High-Yield Securities or "junk bonds." High-yield securities are subject to greater levels of credit and liquidity risks. High-yield securities are considered primarily speculative with respect to the issuer's continuing ability to make principal and interest payments. Call Risk During periods of falling interest rates, a bond issuer may call or repay its high-yielding bonds before their maturity date. If forced to invest the unanticipated proceeds at lower interest rates, the Fund would experience a decline in income. Prices of bonds and other debt securities can fall if the issuer's actual or perceived Credit Risk deteriorates, whether because of broad economic or company-specific reasons. In severe cases, the issuer could be late in paying interest or principal or could fail to pay altogether. Derivative Instruments are subject to a number of risks, including the risk of changes in the market price of the underlying securities, credit risk with respect to the counterparty, risk of loss due to changes in interest rates and liquidity risk. The use of certain derivatives may also have a leveraging effect, which may increase the volatility of the Fund and reduce its returns. Other risks of the Fund include but are not limited to: Liquidity Risk, Credit Derivatives Risk, Securities Lending Risk, Interest Rate Risk and U.S. Government Securities and Obligations Risks. Investors should consult the Fund's prospectus and statement of additional information for a more detailed discussion of the Fund's risks. An investment in the Fund is not a bank deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board or any other government agency. This commentary has been prepared by Voya Investment Management for informational purposes. Nothing contained herein should be construed as (i) an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any security or (ii) a recommendation as to the advisability of investing in, purchasing or selling any security. Any opinions expressed herein reflect our judgment and are subject to change. Certain of the statements contained herein are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation, (1) general economic conditions, (2) performance of financial markets, (3) interest rate levels, (4) increasing levels of loan defaults (5) changes in laws and regulations and (6) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory authorities. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions, views and information expressed in this commentary regarding holdings are subject to change without notice. The information provided regarding holdings is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Portfolio holdings are fluid and are subject to daily change based on market conditions and other factors. The Fund discussed may be available to you as part of your employer sponsored retirement plan. There may be additional plan level fees resulting in personal performance to vary from stated performance. Please call your benefits office for more information. AAA is the highest grade (best) to D which is the lowest (worst) is calculated based on S&P, Moody's, and Fitch agency ratings. If the ratings from all 3 rating agencies are available, securities will be assigned the Median rating. If the ratings are available from only two of the agencies, the more conservative of the ratings will be assigned to the security. If the rating is available from only one agency, then that rating will be used. Any security that is not rated is placed in the NR (Not Rated) category. Ratings do not apply to the Fund itself or to the Fund shares. Ratings are subject to change. ©2024 Voya Investments Distributor, LLC • 230 Park Ave, New York, NY 10169 • All rights reserved. Not FDIC Insured | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee