Verbio SE (VBVBF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Claus Sauter - CEO

Olaf Troeber - CFO

VERBIO Q4 Fiscal Year '23, '24 earnings call. I'm very honored to have with me the management of VERBIO SE Mr. Claus Sauter, the CEO; and also Mr. Olaf Troeber, who is the CFO. Both will be hosting and presenting the results. Today, a presentation will be followed by a Q&A.

I'm looking forward to interesting insights and then happily hand it over to Mr. Sauter and Mr. Troeber.

Claus Sauter

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and the welcome to today's earnings call. I'm here with Olaf Troeber, our CFO and with Alina Köhler, our Investor Relations Manager. It's great to have you join us on the call. We'll cover our fourth quarter and full year 2023, 2024 results.

Despite the challenging market environment, I am pleased that we were able to post a good set of results for the full year and in Q4 especially. In line with our latest expectations that we shared in our Q3 earnings call in May. We will go into more details later, but now let me first reiterate some of our highlights from the past year. At the end of the call, we will give you an idea of what to expect for the running business year.

First of all, the group highlights. Turning now to focus on our delivery for 2023, 2024. We were able to make significant progress and with this implemented the elements of the strategy presented at