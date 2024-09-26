Accenture Q4: Early Recovery In IT Consulting Market
Summary
- I remain bullish on Accenture plc stock due to their strong AI and cloud capabilities, with a one-year target price of $410 per share.
- Accenture's Consulting business shows early recovery signs, with 3% constant revenue growth, benefiting from potential interest rate cuts and increased AI demand.
- Accenture's restructuring towards AI and cloud computing is crucial for long-term growth, despite near-term margin compression from headcount increases in data and AI areas.
- I project Accenture's revenue to grow 7% annually, driven by digitalization, cloud computing, AI implementations, and M&A, supporting a 'Strong Buy' rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.